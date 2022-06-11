Hyderabad: My Home Sayuk records highest sale in a day

Hyderabad: My Home Sayuk, latest offering from leading real estate company My Home Constructions, has recorded the highest sale in a day on Friday in Telugu States. According to official sources,1125 flats worth approximately Rs1,800 crore were sold in just 24 hours since bookings opened, breaking all records. It is worth remembering that My Home sold over 1,000 flats in one day during My Home Avatar launch in 2016.

After six years they broke their own record. My Home Sayuk is a mega 25.37-acre premium lifestyle apartment project which is a part of first of its kind integrated township to be developed in multiple phases by My Home and Prathima group as a joint venture.

Commenting on this feat, Jupally Shyam Rao, Managing Director, My Home Constructions, said, "More than considering it a record, we take it as reinforcement of trust in us by our beloved customers."