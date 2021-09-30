Hyderabad to host 1st EV trade expo on Oct 8-10

Hyderabad: The Trade Show Company in association with Telangana government will organise the first ever EV (Electric Vehicles) trade expo during October 8-10 at Hitex, Hyderabad. The three day event is proposed to bring all the stake holders under one platform.

Major EV manufacturers and allied industries will participate in the exhibition. The event is designed to offer competitive and comprehensive market information and business opportunities of the networking platform.

Manoj Patwardan, Partner, The Trade Show Company, said that the expo is organised to bring in the latest technology by the auto manufacturing industry to showcase their latest innovations of EV components, accessories, and services for convenience of passengers and the transport industry.