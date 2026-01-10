Hyderabad Wellness Fair by Foodstories and Mudita Tribe

What: The Wellness Fair

When: 9–11 January 2026

Where: Foodstories, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Following a successful edition in Bengaluru, The Wellness Fair arrives in Hyderabad from 9th to 11th January at Foodstories’ Banjara Hills store. Curated in collaboration with Mudita Tribe, founded by Miheeka Daggubati, the experience brings forward a shared belief that wellbeing is not built through extremes or trends, but through small, consistent choices made every day.

Designed as a gentle, immersive experience, The Wellness Fair brings together food, movement, breath, beauty, and conversation in ways that feel grounded, curious, and genuinely nourishing. Over three days, Foodstories transforms into a place to slow down, learn, and reflect offering guests the space to engage with wellness at their own pace.

The fair brings together practitioners, founders, and voices shaping Hyderabad’s evolving relationship with wellbeing — one that is informed, modern, and deeply personal. Experiences range from sensory tastings and movement-led practices to thoughtful conversations and creative moments, each anchored in practicality and everyday relevance.

The fair opens with Sip & Sense, a guided water tasting led by Avanti Mehta, India’s first woman water sommelier, inviting guests to rethink hydration through source, minerality, and sensory awareness.

Gut health and fermentation are explored through Go With Your Gut with Hydra Kombucha, a session that looks at SCOBY, raw kombucha, and fermentation as accessible tools for everyday gut health.

Movement, breath, and nourishment come together in The Daily Ritual, led by Sharmila Hirendernath from Sharmila’s Yoga Zone, offering easy ways to move, breathe, and eat well as part of daily life.