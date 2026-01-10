Hyderabad Wellness Fair by Foodstories and Mudita Tribe
Foodstories has always approached food as more than indulgence — as a daily choice that shapes how we feel, live, and age. With the Wellness Fair, the brand extends this philosophy into a three-day exploration of wellbeing, opening up its space for conversations, practices, and experiences rooted in everyday nourishment.
What: The Wellness Fair
When: 9–11 January 2026
Where: Foodstories, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Following a successful edition in Bengaluru, The Wellness Fair arrives in Hyderabad from 9th to 11th January at Foodstories’ Banjara Hills store. Curated in collaboration with Mudita Tribe, founded by Miheeka Daggubati, the experience brings forward a shared belief that wellbeing is not built through extremes or trends, but through small, consistent choices made every day.
Designed as a gentle, immersive experience, The Wellness Fair brings together food, movement, breath, beauty, and conversation in ways that feel grounded, curious, and genuinely nourishing. Over three days, Foodstories transforms into a place to slow down, learn, and reflect offering guests the space to engage with wellness at their own pace.
The fair brings together practitioners, founders, and voices shaping Hyderabad’s evolving relationship with wellbeing — one that is informed, modern, and deeply personal. Experiences range from sensory tastings and movement-led practices to thoughtful conversations and creative moments, each anchored in practicality and everyday relevance.
The fair opens with Sip & Sense, a guided water tasting led by Avanti Mehta, India’s first woman water sommelier, inviting guests to rethink hydration through source, minerality, and sensory awareness.
Gut health and fermentation are explored through Go With Your Gut with Hydra Kombucha, a session that looks at SCOBY, raw kombucha, and fermentation as accessible tools for everyday gut health.
Movement, breath, and nourishment come together in The Daily Ritual, led by Sharmila Hirendernath from Sharmila’s Yoga Zone, offering easy ways to move, breathe, and eat well as part of daily life.
At the heart of the programme is A Fireside Chat, bringing together Miheeka Daggubati, Sridevi Jasti, Dr. Manjula Anagani, and Abhinav Gangumalla for an open conversation on wellbeing, mental health, and modern living, shaped by voices from Hyderabad.
The experiential journey continues with Ground & Flow, a guided breathwork and movement session by Studio Ananta, and The Art at the Table, a slow, guided painting experience by Handmade Therapy that encourages creative release and presence.
Beauty and ritual-led self-care are explored through the Beauty Alchemy Lab with Kama Ayurveda, while nourishment takes a sensory turn with The Honey Ritual, a mindful tasting of Himalayan honeys and pairings led by Tenacious Bee.
Functional nutrition features in Shroom’d!, a live masterclass with CSPL Milky Mushrooms on incorporating milky mushrooms into everyday meals. Evenings wind down with The Better Sleep School, led by Nayantara Menon Bagla, unpacking habits and practices that support better rest and recovery.
The programme also includes a dedicated conversation on children’s mental and emotional wellbeing, led by Dr. Varudhini Kanikpati, exploring how families can better understand, support, and nurture emotional health in today’s world.
Set in the heart of the city, The Wellness Fair reflects Foodstories’ belief that wellbeing is built through lived experiences and everyday choices. Over three days, the fair invites Hyderabad to engage with wellness in ways that feel accessible, thoughtful, and deeply connected to daily life.
Event: HYD Wellness Fair by Foodstories
Presented by: Mudita Tribe