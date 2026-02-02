Hyundai and ICC Partnership take center stage with the launch of “Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar” campaign ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Celebrates Cricket, Passion and Fandom

Unveils ‘Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar’ Brand Campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the campaign film

Launches ‘Cricket ka Sabse Bada Deewana’ one-of-a-kind UGC contest

Multiple customer engagement programs, Dealership activations, ICC theme car displays, Test Drive contests, fan moments and immersive experiences for customers celebrating India’s ‘Deewanapan’ for cricket

Brand Campaign Film

Gurugram: As the excitement builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) under Hyundai Motor Company’s multi-year Premier Partnership with ICC has unveiled “Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar”- a comprehensive, high-impact nationwide brand campaign. Designed to celebrate India’s deep-rooted passion for cricket while strengthening Hyundai’s emotional connect with fans and customers, the integrated campaign spans on-ground experiences, iconic moments, dealership activation and mass-media outreach, bringing together sport, mobility and fandom at an unprecedented scale.

The campaign, led by HMIL’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, amplifies Hyundai’s association with the ICC while showcasing brand’s deep connect with India’s undying love and passion for cricket. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vasan Bala (known for Jigra, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Monica, O My Darling), the main film draws on 90’s nostalgia by reimagining the iconic track “Yeh Dil Deewana” from SRK’s cult classic ‘Pardes’.

Speaking about the campaign and wishing team India success in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Mr. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “Cricket in India represents continuity, belief, and aspiration, values that deeply resonate with us at Hyundai. As the Premier Partner with ICC, HMIL is proud to launch ‘Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar’ brand campaign ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The campaign draws inspiration from an undeniable truth – Cricket in India is lived every day, far beyond the stadiums. With Shah Rukh Khan at its heart, the brand film brings alive the emotion of match moments where time seems to stand still and the nation watches as one. In many ways, it mirrors Hyundai’s three-decade journey in India, rooted in trust, driven by innovation and shaped by a deep connection with Indian consumers. We wish ICC for the successful tournament and look forward to the action both on and off the field during this T20 World Cup.”

The film is rooted in a simple yet powerful truth - India doesn’t just watch cricket, it lives it. The idea emerged from observing how a single moment on the pitch can bring the entire country to a standstill, unite millions of hearts and trigger a collective surge of emotion. These charged, unforgettable moments are where India finds its shared identity and the film captures it beautifully. The film positions Hyundai as a constant companion in these emotional journeys. Just as cricket binds the country together, Hyundai aims to stand shoulder to shoulder with every fan echoing every cheer, celebrating every triumph and embracing every dream. These parallel forms the core thought behind the campaign: Hyundai is moved by the same energy that moves India.

By weaving nostalgia, fandom and the spirit of togetherness, the film reflects Hyundai’s 30-year relationship with our country. It reinforces that for three decades, Hyundai has not just been a mobility partner but truly “Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar”- a brand that understands, celebrates and travels with the heartbeat of India. The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, digital and radio platforms, ensuring extensive reach and engagement with audiences across India. Hyundai Motor India Limited is also co-powered presenter of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on JioHotstar connected TV. By leveraging connected TV ecosystem during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor India Limited aims to deliver immersive, high-attention brand storytelling that celebrates India’s love for cricket while engaging a digitally savvy premium audience.

‘Cricket ka Sabse Bada Deewana’ UGC Contest

At the heart of this PAN-India brand campaign is, “Cricket ka Sabse Bada Deewana” User Generated Contest (UGC) contest, which captures the unifying spirit of cricket and mirrors the unwavering devotion of millions of Indian fans. This one-of-a-kind UGC contest will celebrate the passion of cricket fans and offer winners a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to attend the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match. T&C Applied.

Contest Details:

Contest Period: 2nd February – 21st February 2026

Entries: Fans can participate posting videos/pictures showing their love for cricket by tagging @hyundaiindia on Instagram and using #HyundaiSabseBadaDeewana

Gratification: Winners stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to witness the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match

To maximize visibility and engagement for the contest, HMIL is leveraging its official Instagram handle and radio platforms in a uniquely integrated way. Through dynamic content, and interactive posts on Instagram, Hyundai will tap into the excitement of cricket fans nationwide.

Hyundai Trophy Connect

Building up on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Fever, HMIL recently organised Hyundai Trophy Connect - a special display of 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy across three key Indian cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram from 28th Jan- 1st Feb’26. The iconic 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy provided cricket fans and visitors a unique opportunity to witness the coveted trophy up close and capture memorable photographs. A key attraction at the display was the ‘Deewangi Meter’, where fans could showcase their passion and love for cricket while getting the opportunity to win upcoming match tickets. Visitors also enjoyed immersive engagements such as cricket stadium-style setup, cricket inspired photo-op and VR cricket game, creating memorable moments around the iconic trophy.

Hyundai Test Drive Campaign

Taking the excitement directly to consumers, HMIL also launched an extensive dealership-led Test Drive Campaign across its nationwide network. Cricket-themed showrooms, fan engagement zones and exclusive offers enabled customers to experience Hyundai’s diverse product portfolio while soaking in the fervour of the T20 World Cup. Lucky winners also get the chance to win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match tickets under the Test Drive Campaign. T&C Applied.

Immersive in-stadium brand experience

Fans and customers attending the matches can look forward to an immersive brand experience that goes well beyond the action on the field. Throughout the tournament, the stadiums will come alive with engaging brand interactions, thoughtfully curated in-stadium activations and striking brand and product displays that bring the brand’s vision and innovation closer to consumers. These experiences are designed to deepen fan connect, spark excitement and offer spectators memorable touchpoints, making every match not just a sporting spectacle, but a celebration of shared passion, innovation and fandom.

