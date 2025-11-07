‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ Advances Cancer Care in India with 1,104 Cancer Tissue Sample Collections and 11,000+ Screenings

Gurugram: On National Cancer Awareness Day, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), reaffirmed its commitment to transform cancer care through its flagship ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ initiative, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). Since its launch in September 2025, the initiative has made remarkable strides in cancer research, prevention and awareness, impacting thousands of lives. At the heart of this initiative is the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics at IIT Madras - home to India’s first community-based Cancer Tissue Biobank, and the newly launched Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA) - nation’s first open-access cancer genome database that will accelerate breakthroughs in personalized oncology. Highlighting HMIF’s resolve towards transforming cancer care in India, Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL said, “Hyundai Hope for Cancer reflects our firm belief that technology, compassion and collaboration can drive transformative change in cancer care. On National Cancer Awareness Day, we reinforce our efforts towards building a future where every citizen has access to timely, personalized and dignified cancer care. With a commitment of INR 56 Crore, including a dedicated INR 3 Crore Cancer Care Fund, HMIF is working towards building equitable access to early detection, research, treatment and community outreach - efforts that have already touched over 11,000 lives so far.” Hyundai Hope for Cancer: Key milestones achieved Community Outreach & Screening: § 109 cancer awareness and screening camps conducted across Tamil Nadu reaching 11,095 individuals § Early detection screenings covered oral, cervical, colon, breast and prostate cancers

§ 448 individuals tested positive and were referred to government hospitals for advanced care

Cancer Tissue Biobank & Genomic Sequencing:

§ 1,104 cancer tissue samples collected and whole genome sequencing completed for 528 paediatric leukaemia cases

§ Ongoing genomic analysis aims to identify India-specific biomarker gene panels for early diagnosis and disease tracking

§ Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA) launched as India’s first open-access cancer genome database, hosted by IIT Madras

HPV Vaccination Drive:

525 girls vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare and Cancer Research and Relief Trust (CRRT) across Ariyalur, Virudhunagar, and Salem in Tamil Nadu

Upcoming initiatives:

§ Free cancer treatment for underprivileged children in partnership with leading healthcare institutions across the country

§ Technician training program to upskill 100+ lab professionals in genomic sequencing and molecular oncology by FY 2026

§ One fully equipped Cancer Screening Vehicle has already reached 17 districts in Tamil Nadu, with expansion to Maharashtra and Haryana planned in FY 2026

Over the next four years, a total of 225+ cancer awareness and screening camps will be conducted across Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Maharashtra, reaching out to 1.27 lakh individuals and vaccinating 5,000+ girls against HPV.