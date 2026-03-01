Hyundai Motor India clocks 12.6 pc jump in Feb sales, Kia India hits record February high

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in total sales at 66,134 units in February 2026 -- marking its highest-ever February performance since it began operations in India.

The company said domestic sales rose 9.8 per cent to 52,407 units last month, while exports surged 24.8 per cent to 13,727 units.

The combined performance helped Hyundai achieve its best-ever total and domestic sales for the month of February.

Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the company has carried forward the strong momentum from January into February.

He noted that after recording its highest-ever monthly sales in January, the company has continued its growth trajectory in the new year.

As Hyundai nears 30 years in India, he said the company’s focus remains on making advanced connected technology accessible to more customers and enhancing the overall ownership experience, while strengthening its global presence from India.

Meanwhile, Kia India also reported its highest-ever February wholesales since it started operations in the country.

The company dispatched 27,610 units in February 2026, up 10.3 per cent from 25,026 units sold in the same month last year. This marks the second straight month of double-digit growth for the brand.

Kia’s strong performance was supported by steady demand across its SUV and MPV portfolio.

The refreshed Seltos continued to attract buyers with its updated design, improved safety features and advanced technology.

The Sonet remained a key growth driver in the compact SUV segment, thanks to its feature-packed offering and competitive pricing.

In the family vehicle category, the Carens Clavis gained traction for its spacious and practical appeal.

The Clavis EV also saw consistent interest from customers looking for an affordable and easy-to-use electric mobility option.

At the premium end, the Carnival maintained Kia’s presence in the luxury MPV space.

Kia said its growth reflects a balanced product strategy that combines modern design, advanced safety systems such as ADAS, connected car features and a premium ownership experience.

The company believes its mass-premium positioning has helped it meet changing customer preferences, including the gradual shift towards electric vehicles.