Hyundai Motor India Foundation Empowers Over 8 Lakh Women Fostering Economic Independence and Well-Being Across India

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), over the years has impacted lives of over 8 Lakh women through various social initiatives. These programs under the core pillars of Earth, Mobility and Hope, are guided by Hyundai’s global direction of Creating Shared Value - ‘CONTINUE’, emphasize long-term positive societal change. HMIF’s diverse initiatives focus on key aspects of social welfare such as healthcare, education, economic independence, and employment generation through upskilling.

Touching upon HMIF’s efforts towards women empowerment, Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social - HMIL said, “Through our dedicated efforts at the Hyundai Motor India Foundation, we firmly believe that empowering women drives lasting societal change. Our initiatives go beyond healthcare and skill development, by creating avenues for women to build their own sustainable livelihoods. Guided by Hyundai Motor Company’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ we commit to support women with self-reliance and opportunities to build a better tomorrow. Empowering over 8 Lakh women annually, we are proud of the impact we've achieved so far, and we aspire to continue our effort towards upliftment of underprivileged women through constant innovation and collaboration with local communities.”

Healthcare: Welfare on Wheels - Sparsh Sanjeevani

HMIF’s Sparsh Sanjeevani program provides healthcare screening, hygiene, timely detection of ailments and diagnosis, etc., through Mobile Medical Units (MMU) and Telemedicine Centres. The goal of this initiative is to make healthcare accessible and inclusive, particularly in the hinterland where access to quality healthcare is limited.

Total 77,231 women were provided medical consultations through 52 Telemedicine Centres and 10 MMUs across India

MMU consultations are provided across eight regions – Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, and Karnataka

Since 2024, the program has also been conducting awareness camps focusing on menstrual hygiene, women and child health, cervical cancer screening, and has assisted in early detection and prevention for 4,561 women

Economic Independence: HMIF’s Livelihood Support Program for Rural Women Livelihood Support Program aims to benefit rural women across six districts of Tamil Nadu, enhancing financial independence of women. The program also seeks to provide them with essential skills, resources, and opportunities, to generate income and contribute to their families.

Total income of INR 6.7 Cr generated annually by over 700 women

An average additional monthly household income of INR 6,000 - 8,000 earned by women, impacting over 3,000 lives

The program presently operates in the districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipettai, and Vellore

Under this initiative, HMIF supports beneficiaries with cattle, and training on other trades including financial literacy, tailoring and embroidery, juice shops, oil pressing, etc., along with refresher courses, and exposure visits

Employment Opportunities: Drive4Progress Driver Training Program

With the idea to constantly train, upskill and provide economic independence to women, HMIF’s Drive4Progress Driver Training Program provides training for commercial driving. The program also supports their transition into employment, ensuring long-term career opportunities and sustainable income sources.

186 women trained and 55 placed in jobs

Additionally, 70 women are currently undergoing training

As an added skill, over 50 women have been equipped with self-defence training, improving their safety and confidence

With a vision to continue its transformative journey, HMIF reaffirms its commitment to propagate hope and build a better and more inclusive tomorrow especially for women, and celebrate their invaluable contribution towards shaping a progressive nation.