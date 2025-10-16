Hyundai Motor India Foundation Marks Milestone of 5 Lakh Trees Planted at IONIQ Forest in Pune, Maharashtra

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., today announced the successful plantation of 5 lakh trees under the Hyundai IONIQ Forest initiative. This milestone marks a significant step toward the project’s goal of planting 10 lakh trees in total across 90.5 acres within a year at Dange Chowk, Pimpri-Chinchwad, making it one of the largest urban plantation in Maharashtra state.

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Shri Sunil Shelke, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Maval Constituency, Pune; Shri Vishwajit Shrirang Barne; Dr Ratikant Navtake, Asst Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry, Tathwade, Pune; along with Mr. Jeongick Lee, Function Head – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, Mr. Shyamkumar Singh, Function Lead, Production (Pune), HMIL, Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL, and other representatives from HMIL and Oriearth Nature Foundation.

Launched on World Environment Day, June 5, 2025, the IONIQ Forest began with the plantation of 1,000 saplings using the Miyawaki method, a technique known for creating dense, fast-growing, and biodiverse forests. The project uses 41 native tree species, ensuring ecological resilience and promoting biodiversity by creating natural habitats for birds, insects, and other fauna.

This initiative is deeply rooted in community participation, focusing on sustainable environmental practices that benefit both people and the planet. Over the next five years, the forest is projected to absorb approximately 63,000 tons of CO₂, making a measurable impact on climate resilience and inclusive growth. It has also created green jobs for over 100 individuals from tribal communities, while also promoting ecosystem restoration, water conservation through rainwater harvesting and check dams, and sustainable land use practices.

Commenting on the initiative Shri Sunil Shelke, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Maval Constituency, said “This initiative is a powerful demonstration of corporate responsibility aligned with environmental stewardship. I congratulate the team behind this effort and encourage more such partnerships for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL, said “Hyundai Motor India Limited is driving the IONIQ Forest program – a nationwide greening and afforestation effort spanning Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. This initiative is our way of giving back - not just to the environment, but to the communities we serve. Through the Miyawaki method, in Maharashtra we are creating a dense, biodiverse forest that supports local livelihoods, fosters community engagement, and promotes long-term sustainability.”

Once completed, the forest will be opened to schools and local communities for educational tours and environmental awareness programs, fostering a culture of sustainability among future generations.