Hyundai Motor India Limited Announces 2025 Edition of ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ Concerts

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to captivate customers with Hyundai Spotlight Concerts. The company today announced the 2025 edition of Hyundai Spotlight Concerts in Jaipur and Hyderabad, featuring some of India’s celebrated musical talents including Javed Ali, Mame Khan, Karthik and Naresh Iyer. The concert series is an exclusive musical celebration crafted especially for Hyundai customers, bringing forth incredible performances, high-energy vibes and pure entertainment.

Commenting on the announcement,Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we believe in creating meaningful experiences beyond mobility. ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ is our endeavor to connect with our customers through the power of music and culture. We are excited to bring this year’s concerts to Jaipur and Hyderabad and offer our customers unforgettable musical experiences with celebrated artists.”

The Jaipur concert is scheduled to be held on April 13, 2025, featuring renowned Javed Ali and Rajasthani folk icon Mame Khan. The musical journey continues to Hyderabad on May 24, 2025, with captivating performances by Karthik and Naresh Iyer.

Launched in 2023, Hyundai Spotlight has successfully hosted 14 concerts across various cities over the last two years, bringing together acclaimed artists and Hyundai customers for memorable musical evenings.

To attend the concerts, Hyundai customers can register themselves at hyundaispotlight.in and be a part of the live performances and captivating experiences.

City Date Artist Venue Jaipur 13th April’2025 Sundowner: Mame KhanHeadliner: Javed Ali Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura. Hyderabad 24th May’2025 Sundowner: Naresh IyerHeadliner: Karthik The Address Conventions and Exhibitions, Narsingi

Registration link for concerts: hyundaispotlight.in



