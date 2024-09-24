Live
Just In
Hyundai Motor India Limited Announces Appointment of New Chief Legal Officer & Business Head
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has welcomed Mr. Amitabh Lal Das to its leadership team, where he will serve as the Chief Legal Officer and Business Head, aiming to strengthen its legal and operational leadership.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the appointment of Mr. Amitabh Lal Das as the Chief Legal Officer & Business Head. This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to driving innovation, operational excellence and persistent growth, as it embarks on its next phase of expansion.
Congratulating Mr. Amitabh Lal Das, Mr. Unsoo Kim - Managing Director, HMIL, said, “We are happy to welcome Mr. Amitabh Lal Das to our leadership team as the Chief Legal Officer & Business Head. His expertise, strategic acumen and track record in navigating complex challenges will add immense value to HMIL. As we continue to grow and evolve, I am confident his contributions will go a long way in supporting our vision and upholding our values.”
Mr. Amitabh Lal Das has well-rounded experience in legal and allied domains. He completed his bachelor’s degree in arts (honours) in 1990 and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi in 1995. He also holds an international certificate in enterprise risk management from the IRM, UK. In his preceding roles, he served as the senior legal director & general counsel to Yahoo India Private Limited and was also previously associated with Max Life Insurance Company Limited.
As the Chief Legal Officer & Business Head, he will oversee legal, compliance and secretarial functions, reporting to Mr. Unsoo Kim - Managing Director, HMIL.