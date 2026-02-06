Hyundai Motor India Limited announces Nationwide ‘Hyundai Always Around’ Campaign

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced ‘Hyundai Always Around’ nationwide campaign that offers a comprehensive suite of services including sales, service, vehicle assessment, exchange etc. for existing and new customers at one location. The initiative aims to enhance the overall ownership experience for customers while also engaging with potential customers. The one-day nationwide event is scheduled on February 8th, 2026 (Sunday) PAN India.

Commenting on this customer-centric initiative, Mr. Nilesh Shah, Head, Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, our relationship with customers goes far beyond the moment they choose a car, it is about being a trusted companion at every stage of their journey. ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign reflects our deep-rooted belief that mobility is not just about products, but about people, care and long-term trust. Through this nationwide initiative, we are reaffirming our commitment to stay close to our customers, listening to their needs, anticipating their expectations and ensuring peace of mind throughout their ownership experience. This campaign is a testament to our promise of consistency, accessibility and a truly customer-centric approach, wherever they are and whenever they need us.”

‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign will focus on multiple customer needs, including experience of Hyundai range of products through guided test drives. Existing customers can get their vehicles assessed, serviced and explore the exchange offers through Hyundai Promise.

Customers can avail the below offers and services:

INR 10,000 worth accessories free on spot booking for new customers

Free Car Wash Service

Free 25 points Vehicle Check up

50% Off on Wheel alignment and balancing

30% Off on Interior cleaning and Exterior enrichment

20% Off on Labour charges for Periodic Maintenance Service

20% Off on Hyundai Accessories

For more details on Hyundai Always Around campaign, one can contact their nearest Hyundai dealership.

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.