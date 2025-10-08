Hyundai Motor India Limited Celebrates Outstanding Performance by Indian Athletes at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Gurugram, 07 October, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) congratulates the Indian contingent for delivering a historic and best-ever performance at the IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025. The Indian Para athletes created history by winning 22 medals (6 Gold, 9 Silver and 7 Bronze) at the championship, showcasing resilience, talent and sporting excellence on the world stage.

Among the standout achievements was the silver medal in the discus throw (F56) event, won by ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ supported athlete Mr. Yogesh Kathuniya. This milestone not only added to India’s medal count but also underscored the impact of sustained investment in training and development under the Samarth initiative. Yogesh’s performance was also a testament to dedication and perseverance, earning accolades from across the sporting community.

Commenting on India’s performance at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer and Whole Time Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent for their historic performance at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025. Winning 22 medals, the performance marks a watershed moment in our country’s para-athletics journey and a testament to the indomitable spirit, resilience and excellence of our para-athletes. Through our flagship initiative ‘Samarth by Hyundai’, we are deeply honored to play a part in this inspiring journey towards an inclusive and barrier-free sporting ecosystem. We also applaud Government of India and the organizing committee for hosting this landmark event with such scale and success, showcasing India’s growing stature in the world of sports. This achievement reinforces our belief that when opportunity meets determination, Progress for Humanity truly begins.”

Paralympic Committee of India President, Devendra Jhajharia said, “The performance of our team at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 will inspire generations to come. Every medal won here reflects hard work, discipline, and the unwavering belief that limits exist only in the mind. Initiatives like ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ are vital in ensuring that athletes with disabilities have equal access to opportunities, training and support to excel on the global stage.”