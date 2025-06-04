Hyundai Motor India Limited enhances Futuristic. Ferocious VERNA lineup with New SX+ Variant and Expands Connectivity Convenience with Wired to Wireless Adapter

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) further elevated its product lineup by introducing new SX+ variant to its Futuristic. Ferocious sedan, the Hyundai VERNA. Available in both manual and the widely acclaimed Hyundai iVT transmission, the VERNA SX+ offers customers a more versatile and feature-rich driving experience.

In addition to expanding the VERNA range, HMIL also introduced the new Wired to Wireless Adapter engineered to provide seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto access across seven of its models - Grand i10 NIOS, EXTER, VERNA, AURA, VENUE, VENUE N Line and ALCAZAR. This innovation further strengthens HMIL’s commitment to enhancing digital and connected car experiences for its customers.

Commenting on the introduction of new Verna SX+ trim & Wired to Wireless Adapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, " At HMIL, we are consistently driven by our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and customer-centric innovation. The introduction of the new VERNA SX+ variant aligns with our goal to democratize premium features and elevate ownership experience for our customers. Additionally, the Wired to Wireless Adapter reaffirms our commitment to offering accessible and advanced connectivity solutions across our product range. We are confident that these interventions will be appreciated by our customers.”

Hyundai VERNA SX+: Hyundai VERNA has redefined the segment with futuristic styling, advanced technologies, spacious interiors and thrilling performance. With Global NCAP 5-star safety rating, it further establishes itself as a leader in safety.

The newly introduced VERNA SX+ variant is equipped with a host of premium features that elevate the in-cabin experience, including:

Bose premium sound 8 speaker system

Leather seat upholstery

Front ventilated and heated seats

Front parking sensors

LED headlamps & many more

Price:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR 1.5 MPi MT SX+ 13 79 300 1.5 MPi iVT SX+ 15 04 300

Wired to Wireless Adapter:

The new Wired to Wireless Adapter will enhance the convenience and ease of using the infotainment system. Whether navigating maps or streaming music, the wireless adapter enables users to access their favorite mobile apps (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) directly through the vehicle's infotainment system. With the new Wired to Wireless Adapter, HMIL continues to focus on offering cutting-edge features, smart technology and future-ready mobility solutions that resonate with the evolving needs of Indian customers.