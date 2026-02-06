Hyundai Motor India Limited Illuminates Mumbai’s Iconic Worli Sea Link with Landmark Projection Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking on this unique initiative,Virat Khullar, Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. By illuminating the Worli Sea Link, one of our country’s most iconic landmarks, we wanted to create a powerful and memorable moment that captures the excitement building around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This projection reflects Hyundai’s commitment to being present wherever our customers’ passions lie and to celebrating the spirit of the game with fans across the country. As the cricketing world turns its attention to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai continues to drive excitement beyond the stadiums, bringing the game closer to fans through iconic brand experiences.”

This iconic activation forms part of Hyundai Motor Company’s multi-year global Premier partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Through this association, Hyundai aims to celebrate cricket as a shared emotion that unites millions across geographies, cultures and generations. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to commence on February 7, 2026, across India and Sri Lanka.