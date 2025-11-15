Hyundai Motor India Limited Launches Nationwide Smart Care Clinic for Enhanced Ownership Experience
- Provides customers with comprehensive offers to enhance vehicle care and upkeep
- More than 1600+ Hyundai service centres across India to organize the camp from 18th November’25 to 2nd December’25
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced its nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a customer-centric initiative aimed at providing comprehensive vehicle health checks, value-added services and special benefits to Hyundai customers across India.
Scheduled from 18th Nov’25 to 2nd Dec’25, the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic reaffirms Hyundai’s commitment to deliver an exceptional ownership experience through quality service, transparency and innovation.
Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is yet another step in our ongoing endeavor to deliver value beyond mobility by ensuring the highest levels of care and convenience throughout the ownership journey. With this nationwide initiative, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to quality, reliability and service excellence. Supported by Hyundai’s extensive service network, this program ensures easy access to expert maintenance and a one-stop solution for our beloved customers across India.”
The nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic offers a wide range of benefits to the customers such as:
- Free 70-point checkup including Engine, Brakes & Electrical system, Suspension etc.
- Up to 25% benefit on Extended Warranty
- Up to 30% benefit on Mechanical labor
- 15% benefit on:
- Interior enrichment
- Exterior beautification
- Ceramic Coating
- 10% benefit on Mechanical & Maintenance parts
- 15% benefit on Roadside Assistance Policy
With the onset of winter season, this service campaign is especially timed to help customers prepare their vehicles to beat the cold weather and ensure optimum performance.
The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is not just about service; it is about empowering customers. Discount offers on services such as - mechanical parts and labor charges will encourage the customers to avail the long due periodic maintenance, leading to better health of their cars.
Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information, contact: