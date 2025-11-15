Hyundai Motor India Limited Launches Nationwide Smart Care Clinic for Enhanced Ownership Experience

Scheduled from 18th Nov’25 to 2nd Dec’25, the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic reaffirms Hyundai’s commitment to deliver an exceptional ownership experience through quality service, transparency and innovation.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is yet another step in our ongoing endeavor to deliver value beyond mobility by ensuring the highest levels of care and convenience throughout the ownership journey. With this nationwide initiative, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to quality, reliability and service excellence. Supported by Hyundai’s extensive service network, this program ensures easy access to expert maintenance and a one-stop solution for our beloved customers across India.”

The nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic offers a wide range of benefits to the customers such as:

Free 70-point checkup including Engine, Brakes & Electrical system, Suspension etc.

Up to 25% benefit on Extended Warranty

Up to 30% benefit on Mechanical labor

15% benefit on:

Interior enrichment

Exterior beautification

Ceramic Coating

10% benefit on Mechanical & Maintenance parts

15% benefit on Roadside Assistance Policy

With the onset of winter season, this service campaign is especially timed to help customers prepare their vehicles to beat the cold weather and ensure optimum performance.

The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is not just about service; it is about empowering customers. Discount offers on services such as - mechanical parts and labor charges will encourage the customers to avail the long due periodic maintenance, leading to better health of their cars.



