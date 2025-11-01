Hyundai Motor India Reports Total Sales of 69,894 units in October 2025

Gurugram | November 01, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved total monthly sales of 69,894 units in October 2025. This includes monthly domestic sales of 53,792 units and exports of 16,102 units.

Commenting on HMIL’s sales performance in October 2025, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complimented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms.

This provided a significant boost to the Indian automotive industry. At Hyundai Motor India, we witnessed robust market demand and high consumer enthusiasm leading to second highest monthly sales of our formidable SUV duo – the Hyundai CRETA and VENUE combined, with 30,119 units sold.

We expect to accelerate this momentum with the upcoming launch of all-new Hyundai VENUE, which is already open for bookings. With its refreshed design, advanced premium features and segment-leading technology and safety, we are confident that the all-new Hyundai VENUE will redefine benchmarks in the compact SUV space.”