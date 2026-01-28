Hyundai Trophy Connect Bringing 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Closer to Fans with Special Display

Trophy to be displayed at three locations in India:

Mumbai: High Street Phoenix (28- 29 Jan’26)

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall of Asia (30 Jan’26)

Gurugram: DLF CyberHub (1 Feb’26)

Fans can show their love for cricket at the engagement zones and stand a chance to win upcoming match tickets

Immersive cricket themed experience, unique displays and engagement activities

As cricket fans gear up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) under Hyundai Motor Company’s multi-year Premier Partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC), today announced Hyundai Trophy Connect - a special display of 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy across three key Indian cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram from 28th Jan- 1st Feb’26. The iconic 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy will provide cricket fans and visitors a unique opportunity to witness the coveted trophy up close and capture memorable photographs.

Adding to the experience, country’s most loved SUV, Hyundai CRETA, will be on display, offering fans and visitors an opportunity to explore Hyundai’s advanced SUV alongside the celebration of cricket.

Speaking on Hyundai Trophy Connect, Mr. Virat Khullar, Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Cricket in India is more than just a sport, it is a shared emotion that unites millions. Driven by Passion, Hyundai’s partnership with the ICC and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy display across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram is designed to bring fans closer to the game they love. Through these fan‑centered engagements, we reaffirm our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that embody the passion, pride and unity cricket evokes worldwide.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, International Cricket Council, said “We are delighted to bring the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy closer to fans in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram through Hyundai Trophy Connect. The event is a celebration of the game’s ability to unite millions and give fans a rare opportunity to engage with one of the most coveted symbols in global cricket. This partnership marks the beginning of a meaningful journey where Hyundai and ICC will work together to deepen fan engagement, amplify the love for cricket and take cricket beyond the stadiums to the heart of its most passionate audiences. We are truly excited for this partnership with Hyundai and look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans”.

In line with Hyundai’s philosophy of engaging with fans beyond mobility, the company has planned a series of exciting on-ground engagement activities. A key attraction at the display will be the ‘Deewangi Meter’, where fans can showcase their passion and love for cricket and stand a chance to win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match tickets. Visitors will also be able to participate and enjoy in immersive engagements such as cricket stadium-style setup, cricket inspired photo-op and VR cricket game, creating memorable moments around the iconic trophy.

The displays will be open to the public for a limited period, inviting fans, families and cricket enthusiasts to be part of this celebration as the excitement around upcoming ICC tournament continues to build.