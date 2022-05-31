  • Menu
I would be shocked if I am not being spied on: Musk

I would be shocked if I am not being spied on: Musk
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday emphasised that he would be shocked if he comes to know that he is 'not' being spied on.

San Francisco, May 31 Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday emphasised that he would be shocked if he comes to know that he is 'not' being spied on.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk posted a picture, which reads "Does anyone else feel like they are being watched?".

While replying to that, a user wrote "you are 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it is not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target".

"I would be shocked if I am not being spied on haha. My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I cannot hear what is being said!" Musk said in a reply to the user.

Recently, the Tesla CEO shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter.

Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and that one can always choose to be happy.

"Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

"And remember that happiness is a choice," he added.

Earlier, Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, Twitter's official mascot with his 95.7 million followers.

