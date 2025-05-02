IBM, Tata Consultancy Services and Government of Andhra Pradesh Unveil Plans to Deploy India’s Largest Quantum Computer in the Country’s First Quantum Valley Tech Park

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) are partnering to further develop India’s quantum computing industry as part of the State of Andhra Pradesh’s Quantum Valley Tech Park, currently being built in the capital city of Amaravati. The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation’s most challenging problems. The Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM and TCS hope to accelerate the development of India’s quantum ecosystem through this initiative.

“Our National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry; a true center of innovation and job creation with access to the technology capable of solving some of our country’s and the world’s most pressing and complex challenges,” said N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. “With IBM, TCS, L&T, and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represents how India’s industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of the mission’s goals.”

“We are excited about our plans with the state of Andhra Pradesh to deploy our latest IBM Quantum System Two at the Quantum Valley Tech Park. Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country’s thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications. Combining this with India’s National Quantum Mission we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone – a successful demonstration of quantum advantage,” said Jay Gambetta, Vice President, IBM Quantum.

Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park can work with TCS for the opportunity to access IBM’s cloud-based quantum computers, and once completed, the Quantum Valley Tech Park will include access to an IBM Quantum System Two with IBM’s latest 156-qubit Heron processor.

“Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS’s Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum. We’re excited to be partnering with IBM, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Quantum Valley Tech Park and support India’s National Quantum Mission to accelerate the development of quantum algorithms and applications that solve complex intractable problems and drive both economic growth and technological innovation,” said Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.

The capabilities of IBM’s quantum computers, Qiskit software, and other resources look to enable India’s growing ecosystem of innovators across academia and industry to discover how quantum computers could be applied toward solutions to complex challenges — such as those goals being pursued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, via the Quantum Valley Tech Park, in contribution to the country’s National Quantum Mission.

By establishing a vibrant quantum ecosystem encompassing research, access to quantum computers, and industry applications, the Government of Andhra Pradesh intends to create high-end jobs, attract top-tier talent, and draw global investments.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will play a pivotal role in driving India’s applied research and innovation by developing quantum use cases across sectors such as life sciences, materials science, supply chain resilience, energy optimization, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing. The goal is to unlock applications capable of a quantum advantage in solving practical industry problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computing. TCS’s role within the Quantum Valley Tech Park will give researchers from TCS, domain experts across Indian industry, and academic institutions alike the opportunity to leverage IBM’s quantum computers and resources.