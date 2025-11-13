ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Nuvama See Up to 75% Upside in Signature Global Stock

Brokerage firms ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Nuvama have recommended a ‘BUY’ on Signature Global (India) Ltd., noting the company’s steady business momentum and long-term growth potential.

ICICI Securities has maintained a Buy rating on the company with a target price of INR 1,786, while Axis Capital and Nuvama have set their target prices at INR 1,780 and INR 1,376 respectively, indicating a potential upside of up to 75% in the stock price.

Signature Global’s stock opened at Rs. 1029.90 per share on November 11, 2025, in early trading hours.

During H1FY26, the company recorded strong pre-sales of INR 46.6 billion and reported revenue of INR 12.0 billion, with collections standing at INR 18.7 billion. The company expects collections to rise significantly in H2FY26 as key construction milestones are achieved in its high-value projects located in Gurugram.

Brokerage Firm Recommendations

ICICI Securities has maintained its BUY rating and has updated the target price to Rs 1,786, suggesting the stock could increase by 75%.

The brokerage firm noted that Signature Global has delivered 57% sales booking CAGR over FY21–25, largely through affordable/ mid-income housing projects.

ICICI Securities projects that, backed by Signature Global’s robust launch pipeline with a cumulative gross development value (GDV) exceeding INR 450 billion for FY25–28E, the company’s sales bookings are expected to reach INR 119 billion in FY26, INR 127 billion in FY27, and INR 139 billion in FY28.

Axis Securities expects a 74% upside in the company’s stock price and believes that Signature Global is well-positioned to achieve this target, driven by a strong launch pipeline of over INR 130 billion planned for the second half of the fiscal year.

“We expect construction of new projects to pick up sequentially from here on, which, with healthy bookings at new launches, will drive collections and OCF,” Axis Capital said in its report.

Nuvama has also maintained its BUY rating with a target price of Rs. 1,376 per share.

“Despite being a relatively new entrant, Signature Global has emerged as one of the largest developers in the Gurugram housing market in terms of sales bookings over the past few years,” Nuvama said in its report.