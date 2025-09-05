Live
IEX electricity trade rises nearly 19% to 11,803 mn units in Aug
New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday said that its monthly electricity traded volume grew 18.9 per cent to 11,803 million units (MU) in August on a year-on-year basis.A total of 21.68 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded during the month, an IEX (Indian Energy Exchange) statement said.
The monthly electricity traded volume (including TRAS) stood at 11,803 MU in August 2025, marking an 18.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the statement. Despite higher demand, prices on power exchanges were lower than the previous year, owing to higher supply side liquidity on the exchange platform, it explained.
The market clearing price in the day-ahead market stood at Rs 4.00 per unit in August 2025, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year(YoY) decline. Similarly, the price in the Real Time Market was Rs 3.38 per unit in August 2025, down 6 per cent YoY.