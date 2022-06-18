IIFL Fin unveils 'Gold Loan Mela'

Hyderabad IIFL Finance has launched 'Gold Loan Mela' under which it is offering gifts worth crores for taking gold loan from over 2400 gold loan branches of IIFL Finance across India during June 15 to July 30, 2022.

The prizes include a luxurious international trip for a couple along with assured gifts to each customer during the 45 day period on gold loans.

Sreekanth Remala, Zonal Head, Gold Loans, IIFL Finance said: "IIFL gold loan has been able to connect with millions of customers across India through its transparent dealings and best gold loan rates. As economy and businesses are coming back to normal, to show gratitude we are offering an opportunity to all customers to benefit from our 'Gold Loan Mela' offer, where gifts worth crores are up for grabs."

The attractive gifts feature IIFL Finance Brand ambassador Rohit Sharma. IIFL Finance operates over Rs 51,000 crore of loan assets under management, catering to the needs of over 80 lakh customers. IIFL Finance has seen its customer base and business grown significantly even during the lockdown phase and offering loans at lower cost and without any hidden charges.