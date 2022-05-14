IISc, TalentSprint to create talent pool of 5G-ready professionals

Hyderabad Global edtech company, TalentSprint and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) cemented their long-standing partnership by offering a specially curated PG Level Advanced Certification Programme to meet the burgeoning demand of 5G-ready professionals and create an expert pool of them. The programme aims to help tech professionals be at the forefront of the evolving 5G in hyper-connected communication space and myriad of other applications across various industries.

There is a requirement for a hyper-connected world calls for exploiting the advances in wireless technology, namely, 5G New Radio. This will open up a new world of connectivity and enable a slew of high data rate and low latency communications that are crucial to bringing AI and augmented reality applications to life, advancing the Internet of Things (IoT), and fueling personal communications. Needless to say, 5G will create path-breaking opportunities in digitizing the world of communications.



Prof Chandra R Murthy, Department of Electrical Communication Engineering at IISc Bangalore, said: "With the advent of 5G technologies, the requirement for guaranteed high-speed data transfer will be critical for seamless operations. Other key features of 5G such as RAN disaggregation, cloudification and network slicing will revolutionise communications, the IoT and applications of AI.



Understanding the way these features are brought into the standard is key to finding ways to exploit their full potential. Furthermore, with the availability of open-source software stacks, 5G becomes largely a software-based solution, which India is well-positioned to enter into in a big way. This programme will cover the practical, theoretical, and technological aspects of 5G Communication Systems and will be a game changer for the future career prospects. 5G provides greater capacity, improved reliability, and wider geographical coverage, at higher data speeds and the country needs to be ready with talent for building products and services around it."



Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said: "We have always been pioneers in offering futuristic deep-tech programs. Our confidence to create talent for the future comes from the success that cohort after cohort has had in terms of applying their learnings in their careers. Our focus has been on creating talent for the jobs of the future. In India, we are at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Hence, we decided to take the lead in talent creation for a 5G ecosystem. This programme has been specifically designed to build a solid foundation of 5G communications for evaluation, use and implementation, for working professionals."



