Implementation key for the success of NEP: TS Guv

Hyderabad: Stating that the New Education Policy (NEP) was a big leap after three decades, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the success of the much-debated policy would depend upon its implementation.

Inaugurating the Day 2 sessions of the Hans Conference on New Education Policy here at the Shilpa Kala Vedika on Sunday, the Governor said that the NEP aims to take the learnings outside the four walls.

"As a chancellor, I have had a video conference with all the vice chancellors. NEP 2020 aims to take learnings outside the four walls. A well-defined, well planned and a progressive education policy is a must for every country because education is corner stone of economic and social programme. As a social person, I was always concerned about the dropouts. One among eight are dropouts whether in school or in higher education. NEP prevents the dropouts, so much of reforms which are taking place in academic activities will definitely prevent dropouts. I laud this policy because this is a very big challenge. By 2030, everyone should be educated. The policy's another focus area is the job opportunity. Joblessness is the biggest challenge. I appreciate the central government that they have now come out with good job opportunities," said Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Governor said that when it comes to agriculture, nine per cent of universities have agriculture training but less than one per cent enrol in the higher education in agriculture. Now NEP is focusing on agriculture, she said.

The Governor further said that according to the report of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, there are many unemployed Indians who are presently out of work. Some of the key factors behind this number was because of lack of skill plus education among the job seekers. The new education policy is sharpening their skills. When youngsters are trained in skills, they are going to get jobs, said the Governor.

The Governor expressed concern over women not opting for research based studies. "The vice chancellors were very proud that there were more enrolments of women but what type of degrees they are selecting. It is disheartening to note that they are selecting not for research activities, it just for gaining a degree to encash them in the market of marriage. When I asked them, why they were not selecting professional courses, they said they have to continue studies and it is difficult to take up research activities. However, the NEP narrows the gender gap," said the Governor. She appreciated the government's move to make marriage lower limit age to 21 years. Stating that by 2030, 250 million students are expected to be enrolled in the schools, the Governor asked the teachers to mould the children. She said that India needs to at least 7 million teachers more to cater to the needs of the students. NEP puts forward a good training for teacher, which is lacking, she said.

Talking about the opposition to three language format in Tamil Nadu, the Governor said that children can learn any number of languages till eight years of age. A growing child has to face many challenges and learning another language will give more opportunities for the child to take more jobs, she said.