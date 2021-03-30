India and US agree to revamp India-US Strategic Energy Partnership

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm have agreed to revamp India-US Strategic Energy Partnership (SEP). Mr. Pradhan on Monday held an introductory meeting virtually with her and reviewed the SEP."

The two leaders agreed to revamp the India-US SEP to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden with a focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation.

Mr Pradhan in a tweet said, "Had an excellent introductory meeting virtually with US Secretary of Energy H.E Jennifer Granholm. Congratulated @SecGranholm on assuming the high office. Reviewed the India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation (SEP). @ENERGY."





During the meeting, they also agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sector - biofuels, CCUS, hydrogen production and carbon sequestration through technology exchange and joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research (PACE-R) among other initiatives.

The two leaders also agreed to intensify the efforts to take advantage of the complementarities of both the countries -advanced US technologies and rapidly growing India's energy market for a win-win situation through a cleaner energy route with low carbon pathways. They also agreed to prioritise cooperation in emerging areas, intensify our industry engagements and also work with an all-of-the-above approach for strengthening energy security, expanding energy access and for mutual economic prosperity.

Besides, both sides agreed to convene the third meeting of a revamped India-US SEP at an early date. They decided to intensify the efforts to take advantage of the complementarities of both the countries -advanced US technologies and rapidly growing India's energy market, for a win-win situation through a cleaner energy route with low carbon pathways.