India better placed to face challenges: CEA

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said medium-term fundamentals of the economy remain solid and India is much better placed than many other countries in the world to face current challenges.

Speaking at the finance ministry's iconic week celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Nageswaran said India has emerged out of the previous decade with its financial system well repaired, improved, and strong balance sheet.

The CEA said, this year India will be facing challenges of managing a sustainable high growth, moderating inflation, keeping fiscal deficit under balance and also ensuring that the external value of the Indian rupee remains same.