India generating interest for all at WEF

Davos: As this Swiss ski resort town began welcoming thousands of business and political leaders from across the world with a sunny weather on Monday, India appears to be generating a lot of interest including for morning meditation sessions, filmstar Deepika Padukone and the latest on policy roadmap of the Narendra Modi government.

The theme of the 50th World Economic Forum, 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World,' is also expected to generate a lot many questions for the Indian as well as global leaders present here, several attendees said.

Indian leaders also agreed that questions about the recent developments in India including on the citizenship law and Kashmir, as also the upcoming Union Budget, are bound to come up during their discussions with global leaders.

Padukone is expected to talk on mental health during an official session but many are also expecting her to talk freely on the theme of the summit.