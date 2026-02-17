India Goes Electric with Maruti Suzuki e VITARA, introductory BaaS price starts at ₹ 10.99 lakh + Battery EMI @ ₹ 3.99/km*1

Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA comes with an exclusive NEXA edge package designed to deliver unmatched convenience, confidence, and value for EV customers. The package comprises of:

Seamless Home Charging : Every e VITARA owner will receive a complimentary 7.4 kW AC Wall Box Charger along with installation, ensuring effortless charging at home.



Convenient Public Charging : One-year complementary charging through ‘e for me’ app at Maruti Suzuki dealer locations for early adopters of e VITARA.



Assured Buyback Confidence : Up to 60% assured buyback value with a 3-Year ownership plan, reinforcing peace of mind and long-term trust for customers.



Warranty: The e VITARA is available with 61kWh and 49kWh battery pack options, backed by an 8-year or 1 60 000 km warranty (whichever is earlier). Standard warranty on the vehicle is 3-years. Option of extending warranty up to 8-years is available on payment basis.

The above introductory offer is valid till 31st March, 2026.

The Electric SUV - e VITARA, is available with the choice of two battery options – 61kWh and 49kWh, and a driving range of up to 543 kilometres.

Supported by one of India’s largest fast‑charging network available through ‘e for me’ app, which offers discovery, scheduling and payment options, for a hassle-free driving experience.

Marking a transformative milestone in India’s electric mobility journey, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki), today, commences deliveries for The Electric SUV - e VITARA. BaaS price for the e VITARA starts at ₹ 10.99 lakh + Battery EMI @ ₹ 3.99/km.

Launching the e VITARA, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy has been developed to ensure that the e VITARA becomes the primary EV choice for customers. The e VITARA offers a commendable driving range of over 543 km, supported by ‘e for me’ charging ecosystem that mirrors the reliability our customers have trusted for decades. With over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, specially trained NEXA EV relationship managers and dedicated charging managers, the e VITARA offers complete peace-of-mind. We are also introducing attractive flexible ownership plans with BaaS, alongside exclusive benefits for early adopters that make the e VITARA an irresistible proposition.”

Easy Ownership Schemes

BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) is a dual-loan finance product which eliminates the upfront battery cost and makes ownership easy and affordable. The plan starts at ₹ 10.99 lakh + Battery EMI @ ₹ 3.99/km.



‘e Flex’ scheme : Customers can upgrade to e VITARA with similar EMI of their existing car, thus making electric mobility more accessible and affordable for customers.



Assured Buyback Plan : The e VITARA is also being offered with Assured Buyback plans:



The 3-years /45 000 km plan offers up to 60% Assured Buyback value.





The 4-years /60 000 km plan offers a 50% Assured Buyback value.

Carefree EV Ownership

Battery Warranty: The e VITARA is available with 61kWh and 49kWh battery pack options, backed by an 8-year or 1 60 000 km warranty (whichever is earlier).



Vehicle Warranty: Standard warranty on the vehicle is 3-years. Option of extending warranty up to 8-years is available on payment basis.

Advanced Safety Technology

Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) with a cutting-edge system features Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) among others.

7 Airbags (including driver side knee airbag) offered as standard equipment.

Next-Gen Suzuki Connect with over 60 features.

Comprehensive 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with HEARTECT-e platform featuring over 60% ultra-high-tensile and high-tensile steel strength steel construction, and an advanced battery protection system for enhanced safety.

Customers can book the e VITARA at NEXA showrooms or by visiting the NEXA website https://www.nexaexperience. com/ebook , with an initial payment of ₹ 21 000.