India growth to remain resilient at 7.1 %: S&P

New Delhi: India’s economic growth is set to remain resilient at 7.1 per cent in FY27, as strong domestic demand, steady exports and improving private investment continue to underpin momentum, according to S&P Global Ratings.

In its latest Asia-Pacific outlook, the agency also revised FY26 growth upward to 7.6 per cent, indicating a stronger base even as expansion moderates slightly next year. Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and global trade uncertainties, India is expected to remain among the fastest-growing major economies.

S&P highlighted that robust consumption trends and a gradual recovery in private investment will help offset external headwinds, including commodity price volatility and potential disruptions to trade flows and capital movements. Higher crude oil prices remain a key risk, potentially widening the trade deficit and putting pressure on public finances. However, a strong services exports surplus and India’s diversified economic base are expected to cushion the impact on external balances. A full pass-through of rising fuel costs to consumers is also seen as unlikely, given policy interventions. Inflation is projected to stabilise at around 4.3 per cent in FY27, staying within manageable levels despite energy price volatility. On monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain a neutral stance, balancing growth and inflation concerns.

However, S&P flagged a potential 25 basis-point rate hike in the second half of FY27 if oil prices rise sharply.