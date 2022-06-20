India Inc backs Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: Industry leaders, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka,Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals Group and Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday came out in support of the Agnipath scheme, saying it has large potential for employment of youth in the corporate sector.

Mahindra also expressed dismay over the violence against the scheme, while asserting that the farm equipment to aerospace conglomerate welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable and young people under the programme.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-a-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. Protests have erupted in several states against the Centre's scheme.

Expressing his opinion on the scheme, Mahindra said there is a large potential for employment of 'Agniveers' in the corporate sector. "Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable," Mahindra tweeted.

The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained and capable young people, he further said. When asked by a Twitter user on what post will be given by the Mahindra Group to Agniveers, he responded, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector.

With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."