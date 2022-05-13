India Inc's hiring volume set to rise 23%: Indeed

Hyderabad: As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, the job market seems to be following suit. Findings from the quarterly hiring tracker released by job site, Indeed, showcased that a 5 per cent increase is likely in the proportion of employers hiring during April to June 2022 as compared to January to March 2022.

The percentage increase in hiring volume is also likely to see a 3 per cent increase to reach 23 per cent during Q1FY23 as compared to Q4FY22. The India Hiring Tracker of Q4FY22 analyzed employers and job seekers between January and March 2022, to understand the quantum of hiring and job-seeking activity, roles employers prioritized, expectations jobseekers held, and how all of this came together to facilitate a good match between the two sides.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, "The Indian job market has been on a tumultuous ride since the onset of the pandemic. However, with the decrease in number of Covid-19 cases and the re-opening of the economy in the past quarter, we have started seeing some stabilization in the job market. The increase in the hiring volume at the start of the financial year comes as great news for both employers and job seekers, it is bound to unlock a lot of growth opportunities".

In fact, companies across sectors are already looking at ramping up their businesses and are focused on building skilled and resilient workforce.