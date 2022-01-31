India is once again one of the fastest-growing economies of world due to govt efforts: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. In his address to the joint session on the first day of the Budget Session, President Kovind said that India has once again become one of the fastest-growing economies of the world due to the relentless efforts of the Government.

The President said, India has attracted investment worth USD 48 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year. He said, the global investors are assured of India's development.

Talking about India's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said, the COVID-19 vaccination programme has proved India's capabilities in the fight against the pandemic. He said, the country has crossed the milestone of administering more than 150 crore vaccine doses in less than a year.

He said, more than 90 per cent of adult citizens in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine, while more than 70 per cent have received both doses. He said, indigenous vaccines are playing a vital role in making the whole world free from the pandemic and saving the lives of crores of people. He lauded the contributions of health and frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the various initiatives of the Government for the welfare of the people, the President said, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will not only help in meeting the present health needs but also prepare the country for the coming crisis. He said, due to the sensitive policies of the government, now health services are easily accessible to the common man in the country. He said, more than 80,000 health and wellness centres are functional and crores of Ayushman Bharat cards have helped the poor. He added that the government has reduced the cost of treatment by making medicines available at affordable prices through more than eight thousand Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Reiterating the Government's mantra of Antyodaya, he said, the government is giving free ration every month to all the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He said, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity has empowered citizens. He said, crores of beneficiaries have got the benefit of direct cash transfer during the pandemic due to the connectivity of more than 44 crore poor countrymen with the banking system.

Talking about the success of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the President said, more than two crore pucca houses have been provided to the poor under the scheme. He said, Jal Jeevan Mission has started making a big difference in the lives of the people. Mr. Kovind said, the government is working relentlessly to empower the rural economy and the farmers of the country and the government has made a record government procurement of food grains.

He said, the country's agricultural exports have also increased at a record level due to the efforts of the government. He said, agriculture exports have registered a growth of more than 25 per cent in the year 2020-21. He said, more than 11 crore farmer families received Rs 1.80 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme. He said, with this investment, big changes are visible in the agriculture sector today. He said, the government has raised the age of marriage for women to 21 years in order to bring gender equality.