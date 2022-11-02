India Joy’s digital entertainment festival underway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the fifth edition of India Joy Digital Entertainment Festival at HICC on Monday. IndiaJoy is a leading aggregator platform in the (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic) AVGC sector. Over 150 exhibitors and 60 companies from over 50 countries are participating in the five-day festival with about 20,000 people expected to visit.

This event is a congregation of gaming, animation, VFX, e-sports, and entertainment events will be held from 1-5 November. The event is hosted by Telangana Virtual Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) with the support from Government of Telangana. TVAGA is a non-profit association dedicated to promote and develop the media & entertainment eco-system in Telangana.

On the occasion, KT Rama Rao said: "Telangana government has been at the forefront of harnessing the new digital entertainment revolution that requires a state to promote the use, adoption andadaptation of cutting-edge technologies. We have continued to build a robust ecosystem, andinfrastructure base to promote leading-edge technologies."

He added: "Initiatives such as Image Towers and hosting global-scale events like IndiaJoy which encompass animation, VFX, OTT, and gaming have catalysed the growth of the sector both in Telangana and across the country. Our vision is to make IndiaJoy an event that the world looks forward to every year."

The IndiaJoy digital entertainment festival will be hosting special events like VFX Summit, India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), DesiToons Conclave, OTT Pulse Conclave, IFM (Indywood Film Market), Web3 Conclave and Dreamhack Gaming Carnival.