India leads global chemicals value creation – Indian chemical industry delivered strong five-year TSR (2020–2024)

India’s chemicals outperformance was driven by resilient domestic demand, targeted policy support, and improved investor sentiment that lifted valuation multiples. The sector’s performance reflected a combination of strong home-market demand and a strong share of exports in Agrochemicals and in Focused Specialties such as Pharma Ingredients, Personal Care, and Engineered/High-Performance Materials, while Fertilizers remained largely a domestic play. This trajectory is consistent with BCG’s recommendations, which highlight that companies focusing on commercial excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and portfolio quality are best positioned to sustain value creation in a challenging environment.

Amit Gandhi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG India said, "Between 2020 and 2024, India’s chemicals industry led the world in value creation, delivering a five-year TSR of ~28%, compared with ~7% globally. This performance is driven by revenue and profit growth as well as higher P/E multiples, supported by strong domestic demand. While the potential for continued growth is evident, the next phase of advancement will be defined by how Indian companies choose to scale over the next five years, whether by strengthening existing value chains or by venturing into new ones."

Key findings from the report:

Average annual TSR for chemicals globally was 7% (2020–2024), constrained by soft demand, overcapacity, and cost pressures. In contrast, India outperformed with a 28% five-year TSR, supported by resilient domestic demand, policy reforms, and a record increase in valuation multiples.

Indian companies in Focused Specialties (33% TSR) and Fertilizers (32% TSR) significantly outperformed.

India’s export engine was particularly strong in Agrochemicals and Focused Specialties (such as pharma ingredients, personal care, and engineered materials) , while fertilizers were driven almost entirely by domestic consumption.

BCG recommends, firms that focus on commercial excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and selective investments in specialty chemistries are best positioned to deliver superior shareholder outcomes.