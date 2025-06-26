India Leads the Global GenAI Charge with 92% of Employees Embracing GenAI Tools well ahead of global average of 72%: BCG Report

AI is now woven into the fabric of daily work, with 72% of respondents using it regularly. But the true value of AI is being captured by a smaller subset of companies that go beyond tool deployment to fully redesign workflows, according to a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), AI at Work 2025: Momentum Builds, But Gaps Remain, released today.

Strong Adoption, but a Frontline Stall—and a North/South Divide

The third edition of BCG’s annual survey, based on responses from over 10,600 workers across 11 countries, reveals that while AI adoption is strong overall, only 51% of frontline employees are regular users—a figure that has stagnated. Meanwhile, the Global South continues to lead in adoption, with India at 92% and the Middle East at 87% as the nations with the highest levels of regular use. Yet these two high-use countries also report the greatest fear about automation’s impact, far higher than the 41% of all global respondents worried their roles could disappear within the next decade.

"India is leading the global AI charge, with 92% of employees regularly using GenAI tools—well ahead of the global average of 72%. The country also ranks among the top nations experimenting with AI agents, with 17% of employees reporting integration into their workflows, placing India in the global top three. However, this rapid adoption brings new challenges. Nearly half (48%) of Indian employees fear job displacement over the next decade, highlighting a growing sense of uncertainty. Furthermore, only about one-third of the workforce feels adequately trained to fully leverage AI’s potential. As we move from early adoption to delivering real business impact, Indian enterprises must invest in structured training, in-person coaching, and leadership enablement to scale value both responsibly and inclusively," said Nipun Kalra, Managing Director & Senior Partner; India Leader - BCG X, BCG.

Three Key Levers to Boost AI Adoption

Proper Training: Only 36% of employees feel adequately trained in AI use. Those who receive five or more hours of training—especially in person and with coaching—are significantly more likely to become regular users. Access to the Right Tools: Over half of respondents (54%) say they would use AI tools even if not authorized, with GenZ and Millennials especially prone to bypass restrictions. This "shadow AI" poses rising security risks. Strong Leadership Support: Just 25% of frontline workers say their leaders provide enough guidance on AI. Where leadership is engaged, adoption and employee optimism are markedly higher.

Workflow Redesign: Where Real Value Emerges

The companies that are truly unlocking AI’s full potential are those going beyond deployment to reshape entire workflows. These organizations are:

Investing heavily in people transformation—proper training, change management, and anticipating evolution in roles.

Tracking the value created by AI better with tangible results

Employees report saving more time within each work day.



More time is spent on strategic tasks and higher-quality outputs.



There’s greater belief that AI is improving decision making and engagement.

“Companies cannot simply roll out GenAI tools and expect transformation,” said Sylvain Duranton, Global Leader of BCG X and a coauthor of the report. “Our research shows the real returns come when businesses invest in upskilling their people, redesign how work gets done, and align leadership around AI strategy.”

AI Agents: The Next Frontier

Three in four employees believe AI agents—smart digital assistants capable of independent task management—will be vital for future success. Yet only 13% say these tools are currently integrated into workflows, and just one-third understand how they function. As familiarity increases, fear fades—and workers begin to view agents as collaborators rather than competitors.

Strategic Priorities for Leaders

The report outlines four imperatives for organizations committed to moving from tools to transformation:

Stop underestimating the importance of training. Commit appropriate levels of investment, time, and leadership support.

Track the value you are generating with AI through improvements in productivity, quality, and employee satisfaction.

Invest in your people to reshape workflows and unlock AI’s value. Anticipate AI's impact on work, individual workers, and the workforce. Build an upskilling and reskilling capabilities to support workforce deployment.

Experiment rigorously with agents to accelerate the experience curve. Track impact and potential risks via A/B testing.

“Companies that reshape their workflows and invest in people are seeing superior results,” said Vinciane Beauchene, Global Lead on Human x AI at BCG and a report coauthor. “But that transformation must be accompanied by a clear people strategy and development engine to boost adoption and tackle the impacts it will have on work, the worker and the workforce.”