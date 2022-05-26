India Means Business- Modi

Hyderabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the world was now witnessing 'India Means Business'.



Addressing in the 20th convocation ceremony of Indian School of Business, the Prime Minister said that the Corona Pandemic had disrupted the global supply chain but world has seen India's abilities. "Inspite of disruption in global supply chain after corona and later the war, India was emerging on top. There was biggest FDI in India as the world is witnessing India means business," said the Prime Minister adding this was not only because of the government but also. because of institutions like ISB and students and youths.



The Prime Minister siad that India today was the fastest growing economies among the G20 countries. "The confidence and self determination of achieving new India is opening new doors," said the Prime Minister. He also said that the youth were showing they can lead the country. There is a new respect on Indian youth and products.



The Prime Minister said that entire world was seeing towards Indian situation for their problems. We have been seeing Indian solutions being implemented in the world. The new policies and new laws are being made to facilitate the youth. Indian government is will stand with the youth force of the country," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister the mantra of reform, perform and transform define this government. He said when a decision is taken and it is good only on papers and not at the field level, it would be futile," said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said that because of the political uncertainty the country could not take up reforms. He asked the students to compare eight years rule and three decades of political uncertainty. He said if there is honesty and political will there will always the support of the people.