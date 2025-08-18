  • Menu
India Mulls GST Cut on Two-Wheelers and Small Cars in Major Reform Initiative

India is contemplating a substantial reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to two-wheelers and small cars as part of an extensive reform initiative.

India is contemplating a substantial reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to two-wheelers and small cars as part of an extensive reform initiative. The proposed plan could see the GST rate for these vehicles lowered from the current 28% to 18%.

This potential change aims to offer relief to consumers, stimulate demand, and provide a much-needed boost to the automotive industry. The government’s move reflects a commitment to fostering economic growth and addressing the concerns of the automotive sector amidst challenging market conditions.

