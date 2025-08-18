Live
- Tirumala hills swamped with devotees over long weekend
- ECI's ultimatum to LoP Rahul Gandhi sparks political firestorm; Cong says 'will not apologise'
- Google to Use Gemini Chats for AI Training: How to Opt Out Before September 2
- Supreme Court Hears Plea from Delhi CM and Former CM in Defamation Case
- Working Towards Corporate Sustainability: EESL and Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Sign MoU to Drive Industrial Energy Efficiency
- Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Crosses ₹194 Crore in India
- Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s ‘Coolie’ Sets Its OTT Premiere Date – Streaming Details Inside
- Tungabhadra Dam releases 90,000 cusecs of water; Collector alerts officials
- Today’s Wordle Solution and Hints – August 18
- India Uncovers Major Gold Reserves in Odisha
India Mulls GST Cut on Two-Wheelers and Small Cars in Major Reform Initiative
Highlights
India is contemplating a substantial reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to two-wheelers and small cars as part of an extensive reform initiative.
India is contemplating a substantial reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to two-wheelers and small cars as part of an extensive reform initiative. The proposed plan could see the GST rate for these vehicles lowered from the current 28% to 18%.
This potential change aims to offer relief to consumers, stimulate demand, and provide a much-needed boost to the automotive industry. The government’s move reflects a commitment to fostering economic growth and addressing the concerns of the automotive sector amidst challenging market conditions.
Next Story