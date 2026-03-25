India Post, TRIFED join hands to boost tribal e-commerce, strengthen delivery network

New Delhi: In a major push to support tribal artisans and promote indigenous products, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, which works under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The partnership aims to create a strong and cost-effective delivery system for products sold through TRIFED’s online platforms, including the Tribes India e-marketplace.

This move is expected to make it easier for tribal products to reach customers across the country.

Under the agreement, the Department of Posts will handle complete logistics for orders placed online.

With its wide network and strong last-mile delivery system, the postal department will ensure smooth pickup, transport, and delivery of products to buyers, even in remote areas.

Officials said this collaboration will help tribal artisans and entrepreneurs get better access to markets.

Faster and more reliable deliveries are also expected to improve customer experience and increase demand for tribal products.

The Department of Posts will also offer services like shipment tracking, regular reports, and technical integration with TRIFED’s system to ensure seamless order processing. This will make the entire supply chain more efficient and transparent.

To make operations smoother, TRIFED will get access to a “Book Now Pay Later” facility under the National Account system. This will allow easy booking and payment for deliveries through Speed Post.

On its part, TRIFED will ensure that products are properly packed and labelled, and that all order details are shared correctly to avoid delays.

The system will cover product pickups from various regional centres across India, ensuring wider reach.

The government believes this initiative will boost income opportunities for tribal communities by connecting them more effectively to the digital economy.

It is also expected to increase the visibility and demand for authentic tribal products in the market.

The MoU has been signed for an initial period of two years and may be extended after review by both sides.



