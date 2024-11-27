India shines at London valves 2024: Meril's groundbreaking leap in heart valve innovation “Myval Octapro THV” showcased at GISE 2024 and PCR London Valves

Meril Life Sciences, a leading global med-tech company specializing in cardiovascular and structural heart solutions, marked a significant milestone with the launch of its Myval Octapro Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) at GISE 2024 (National Congress of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology) and PCR London Valves 2024. These esteemed scientific events provided an ideal platform for Meril to showcase its commitment to advancing structural heart care.

The Myval THV series, known for its innovative contributions to transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures, continues to set new benchmarks with the Myval Octapro THV. This latest iteration introduces low frame foreshortening, enhancing operator control and enabling precise deployment for improved procedural predictability. Additionally, its comprehensive size matrix, which includes conventional, intermediate, and extra-large valve sizes, ensures optimal valve selection tailored to diverse patient anatomies.

Dr John Jose - Professor and Head of Cardiology, Unit -2 (Structural and TAVI interventions) CMC, Vellore said “Manufacturers of the novel Octapro transcatheter valve have retained all the legacy features of Myval transcatheter valve series. Heartfelt congratulations to them on the debut of the MyvalOctapro THV! With its superior clinical performance and unique features, this technology promises to revolutionize the treatment of aortic stenosis. Meril’s dedication to advancing cardiovascular care is truly commendable.”

At PCR London Valves 2024, Meril presented key findings from the LANDMARK trial subset analysis and comparative studies, further establishing the safety and efficacy of the Myval Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) series. Published in EuroIntervention Journal, the findings confirmed the Myval THV’s non-inferiority to both Sapien and Evolut valve series at 30 days post-implantation, solidifying its position as a reliable solution for structural heart interventions.

Speaking on this achievement, Sanjeev Bhatt, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Meril Life Sciences, stated: "The positive reception of the Myval Octapro THV at these global platforms underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for severe aortic stenosis. We are proud to collaborate with clinicians worldwide in advancing TAVR technology and improving patient outcomes through innovation."

Meril acknowledges the invaluable contributions of clinicians, partners, and patients in achieving this milestone. With the launch of the Myval Octapro THV, Meril continues its mission of improving lives through pioneering structural heart care solutions.