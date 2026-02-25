MUMBAI : I ndia today is an approximately $4.2 T economy and on track to become the world’s third largest, ahead of Germany. Technology, particularly IT services, GCCs, and BPO, has been one of the defining engines of this rise.

India Tech Inc. is now an approximately $300 B sector, contributing 7% to the national GDP, generating over $200 B in exports, and directly employing nearly 5.8 million people. Beyond its scale, the industry anchors India’s services trade surplus and strengthens global competitiveness. Indian-headquartered IT services firms are among the largest and most respected globally and make up 15-17% of the global market size. This achievement is substantial and admirable.

However, like every story, the tale of India Tech Inc.’s growth also has a yin and a yang.

The global technology market already stands at around $8.4 T and continues to grow at high single to double-digit rates across multiple segments. Of the nine major technology segments globally, IT-enabled services account for only around 17% of the total global tech revenues. The remaining 83% of global technology revenues lie across seven other segments: End-user Devices, Electronic Equipment, Hyperscale Cloud platforms, Software, Semiconductors, Deep Tech, and AI-first companies - segments which, though smaller in absolute size, are among the fastest growing. Over and above these, Sovereign Tech is a cross-cutting theme which spans all segments.

The next wave of value creation is unfolding in capital-intensive, IP-led, and platform-scaled businesses, where ownership matters more than effort.

Titled India Tech’s Next Innings: Signals, Shifts, and Considerations for India Tech, the BCG-authored report highlights that while India commands around 15-17% of the global IT Consulting & Services market, which is almost 83-85% of India tech market, the next decade’s disproportionate value creation will come from segments such as Hyperscale cloud platforms, Semiconductor, Deep Tech innovation, AI-native offerings. These segments differ fundamentally from traditional services. They are capital intensive, IP-led, R&D-driven, and ecosystem-dependent. They require different capabilities, financing models, policy alignment, and risk appetite. India’s ambition must evolve.

“India is already a global technology powerhouse,” said Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG. “However, the fastest-growing value pools globally are in segments like Hyperscale cloud platforms, Semiconductor, Deep Tech innovation, AI-native offerings, many of which are expanding at 10-20% CAGR with strong valuation premiums. India has credible right-to-win positions in several of these arenas, and scaling participation here will be critical to the next phase of growth.”

The strategic logic for India Tech - In view of this shift in value pools, this report analyses the global market to address two key questions - where should India play, and what will it take to win. Our findings suggest three imperatives:

Accelerate and reset the coreIndia must protect and modernize its global IT services leadership. Scaling these bets will require risk capital, R&D intensity, public-private coordination, and long-term policy continuity. AI-driven productivity, automation-led delivery models, and IP-enabled service offerings will reshape margins and growth trajectories. The services model must move up the value chain - from effort-based delivery to outcome-linked, platform-supported propositions. This requires systematic reskilling, AI integration across delivery, and sharper capital allocation towards proprietary tools and platforms. The core remains foundational. But it must evolve. Invest in Big BetsIndia cannot lead across every frontier technology segment simultaneously. Strategic prioritization is essential. Although there might be limited “Right to Win” for India in certain segments today, selective, high-conviction bets in areas such as semiconductor ecosystems, data center infrastructure, cloud/hyperscale platforms and deep tech can create new engines of value. These choices must be anchored in comparative advantage: talent density, ecosystem readiness, capital depth, and global demand linkages. Scaling these bets will require risk capital, R&D intensity, public-private coordination, and long-term policy continuity. Build the AdjacenciesSegments that offer near-term growth and large market size, with a slightly higher “Right to Win” for India, present an opportunity to make focused plays: segments like AI-driven analytics, End-user devices, software, and India Stack-enabled platforms. These adjacencies offer a bridge between India Tech Inc.’s services strength and product-led opportunities. They allow Indian firms to rebalance revenue mix towards higher-growth, higher-multiple segments while leveraging existing global relationships. Expand into analytics, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, and India Stack-enabled digital innovation.

To unlock this next phase, the report calls for coordinated action across five dimensions:

Reinvent the tech talent pyramid: India must reskill at scale for an AI-first world- through national skilling coalitions, deeper academia-industry integration, and deliberate inclusion

Strengthen commercialization and business resilience: Horizon scanning for emerging technologies, AI-enabled delivery models, and repeatable global scaling mechanisms must become institutional capabilities

Scale through structured partnerships: Bilateral R&D corridors, regional innovation clusters, and focused public–private moonshots can accelerate capability-building in semiconductors, AI, and deep tech. Ecosystems will define competitive advantage

Fuel frontier innovation with patient capital: Blended funding vehicles, stronger IP incentives, and simplified capital flows into deep tech and AI are essential to build long-cycle innovation capacity

Align policy with technological ambition: Regulatory sandboxes, disruption “watchtowers,” and proactive global standards leadership will ensure India shapes emerging technology frameworks.

These are structural shifts requiring concerted effort across India Tech Inc stakeholders. India’s first technology innings established credibility. The next must establish ownership.