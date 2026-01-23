India to remain fastest growing economy in 2025-26: RBI

New Delhi: Amid global uncertainties, the current state of the economy provides ground for optimism going forward and the GDP growth estimates for 2025-26 indicate that India will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world, according to the Reserve Bank of

India (RBI). India has made significant efforts to diversify and strengthen its exports, aiming to mitigate external sector risks.

“The country is currently engaged in trade negotiations with 14 countries or groups, representing nearly 50 nations, including the European Union, Gulf Cooperation

Council countries, and the United States,” said the Central Bank in its monthly bulletin.

The first advance estimates of real GDP growth for 2025-26 reflected the resilience of the Indian economy, driven by domestic factors amid a challenging external environment. High-frequency indicators for December suggest continued buoyancy in growth impulses with demand conditions remaining upbeat. “Headline CPI inflation edged up in December but remained below the lower tolerance level. The flow of financial resources to the commercial sector has increased over the past year, with both non-bank and bank sources contributing to the credit pick-up,” said the RBI report.