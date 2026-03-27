India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Strengthens Strategic Trade & Investment Ties

New Delhi | 2026

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement officially entered by India and United Arab Emirates in the year 2022, which is a major milestone by the purpose of increasing the bilateral trade between India and Gulf region and promote the economic cooperation established for a long run. The CEPA is India's first Free Trade Agreement with a Middle Eastern country highlighting the drastic change in two countries economic relations moving into deep of economic integration via better accessibility of market and long-standing alignment of geo strategic interests.

India's second biggest trading partner is officially UAE with trading of more than USD 85 billion dollars existing between the two countries. Subsequently the implementation the CEPA, bilateral merchandise trade between UAE and India is reflected to increase to USD 100 billon while the services-related portion of trade will get up to USD 15 billon. Under the Agreement, tariff lines up to 90% will be reduced or eliminated, which will provide privileged access to the goods produced in India and eventually improve the competitiveness of Indian exporters and facilitate smooth and efficient trade across borders.

The benefits out of such Trade Agreements like CEPA is beneficial for Industry including sectors such as textiles and clothing, jewellery, engineering goods, chemicals, gemstones, leather, agricultural sectors and electronics. Moreover, CEPA will welcome new trending opportunities for the provision of services including logistics, education, IT services, financial services, tourism, healthcare, and others, therefore promoting and developing such economic relationship between the countries, adding value to the businesses, along with refining the cooperation between India and UAE, CEPA will also create an environment both regulatory and legally easy for the purpose of facilitating trade, protecting financial investments, and resolving disputes.

It is important for companies to secure suitable legal representation, to exploit the opportunity to establish themselves in the newly available legal network to be created by CEPA Agreement as well as benefit from the enhancements provided under CEPA.

LEGALLANDS is a law firm in Delhi with expertise in the field of regulatory advisory services, cross-border transactions and international trade law, providing businesses with assistance in negotiating complicated international trade agreements like CEPA through facilitating ease of entry in new markets, compliance with regulatory requirements and assisting with strategic expansion in international markets.