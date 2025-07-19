Live
- Ajmer Dargah temple claim: Hearing postponed, next date set for August 30
- Shekhar Kapur calls success, self worth & failure 'own perception of yourself'
- Monsoon Digestion Woes? Skip These Everyday Foods to Stay Healthy
- Miscreants set girl on fire in Puri dist
- Human Coder Triumphs Over OpenAI in 10-Hour AtCoder Showdown
- BJP targets Gandhi family over corruption allegations; questions LoP Rahul's post supporting Vadra
- India will enter trade deals only if they’re in country’s interest: Piyush Goyal
- Maintaining law and order is state govt's responsibilty: Chirag Paswan on rising crime in Bihar
- Chirag Paswan slams Nitish govt over 'rising' crime in Bihar, demands accountability
- Mexican president rejects new US border wall construction
India will enter trade deals only if they’re in country’s interest: Piyush Goyal
Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that India will enter international trade agreements only if they serve the country's...
Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that India will enter international trade agreements only if they serve the country's interests.
Addressing the media during an event organised by leading industry chamber Assocham here, the minister said if India gets a good trade deal, it will go ahead with it.
Goyal said that negotiations with the US are ongoing, adding that trade deals would materialise only if these are in the country’s larger interests. "If it doesn't happen, we will not do it. India always puts the country's interest first," the minister asserted.
India and the US teams have concluded the fifth round of talks for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in Washington this week. The negotiations were held for four days in Washington, DC. India’s chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, lead the team for negotiations.
He further stated that India has huge domestic demand. "We have imports coming into the country which can be replaced by developing domestic industry to scale for high-quality production," said the minister.
Addressing a gathering of industry leaders and entrepreneurs during the event, the minister emphasised the importance of mindset change in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.
He called for a shift towards collective growth and mutual cooperation between small and large companies.
“We need a change in goals, guidance and mindset. Big or small, companies have to grow together. We have to support each other and be vocal for local interests," he highlighted. He also emphasised the need for focus on research, innovation, quality and expansion by MSMEs to compete globally.
The minister urged MSME stakeholders to proactively inform the government about non-tariff barriers that are impacting their businesses. “Only when you inform us, we can take up these issues during bilateral discussions and work towards their resolution," Goyal told the industry leaders.
Dwelling on the macroeconomic framework, the minister compared the current banking system with the tenure of the previous UPA government. He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has successfully restructured the banking sector.
“During the UPA regime, the banking sector was in shambles due to rising non-performing assets (NPAs). We have restructured it in a transparent manner. Today, the banking system is strong and performing well,” said the minister.