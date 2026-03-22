Indian banks’ liquidity trap: Gulf War ignites credit-deposit crisis

Indian banks are navigating a precarious liquidity tightrope in Q3FY26, where credit offtake at 12.2 per cent y-o-y significantly outpaces deposit growth of 10.2 per cent, pushing the credit-deposit (CD) ratio to a historic peak of 82.7 per cent - up 150 basis points from last year. This imbalance, detailed in the latest RBI date and analyst reports, underscores robust loan demand amid RBI policy easing, but it heightens vulnerability to external shocks like the Gulf region’s escalating war, which threatens oil import costs and economic stability.

As India’s banking sector - public sector banks (PSBs) leading the charge - fuels growth, the US-Israel-Iran conflict’s oil spikes could amplify funding pressures, net interest margin (NIM) compression, and sector-specific stresses, testing the resilience of an economy targeting 7.5 per cent FY26 GDP.

Dissecting Credit Momentum: Drivers and Disparities

Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs, excluding RRBs) expanded credit outstanding to Rs 198.3 lakh crore by December 2025, adding Rs 21.5 lakh crore over 12 months - surpassing last year’s Rs 18.6 lakh crore increment. Year-on-year growth accelerated to 12.2 per cent from 11.8 per cent, propelled by RBI’s cumulative 100 bps repo rate cuts since late 2025, slashing borrowing costs and igniting retail fervor. Housing loans saw weighted average lending rates (WALR) drop to 7.84 per cent from 8.93 per cent y-o-y, alongside gold and auto segments boosted by GST rationalisation and festive spending. MSME and NBFC lending further amplified this, with rural credit surging 15.2 per cent - fastest among population groups.

Nuances emerge in bank-group dynamics:

PSBs outpaced private sector banks (PVBs) at 14.1 per cent vs 9.9 per cent growth, wresting 94 bps market share to 54.4 per cent (PVBs lost 84 bps to 40.7 per cent). State Bank of India (SBI) anchored this with a Rs 46.2 lakh crore book (23 per cent share), adding Rs 13.4 lakh crore absolutely in Q3 alone, leveraging priority sector traction and product diversification. Regionally, Central (13.5 per cent) led for the second quarter, Western added Rs 7.9 lakh crore (industrial hubs), while rural/semi-urban shares rose 21-31 bps to 8 per cent/14.1 per cent, signaling Tier-2/3 penetration via agri-MSME demand. Lending bucket shifts reveal repricing: 5-8 per cent loans doubled to 36 per cent share (from 16.5 per cent), 8-11 per cent dominant at 48.9 per cent (down from 65.8 per cent), with high-yield personal cards as outliers (marginal WALR rise).

This vigor reflects economic rebound but masks risks: Elevated CD ratios signal over-reliance on wholesale funding, with PSBs inching up 4.4 per cent y-o-y.

Deposit Dynamics: Sticky Rates and Structural Shifts

Deposits reached Rs 239.5 lakh crore (up Rs 22 lakh crore y-o-y), but 10.2 per cent growth lags credit, widening the gap to 2 per cent from 0.9 per cent. Term deposits (11 per cent) eclipsed CASA (8.8 per cent), with rural (12.4 per cent) topping regions on govt transfers/post-harvest flows; Southern led overall (12 per cent). PVBs excelled at 11.4 per cent (gaining 40 bps share to 36.1 per cent), deploying digital analytics for CASA (9.6 per cent vs PSBs’ 8.4 per cent). Households (60.1 per cent share) drove, but female depositors ticked up 20 bps to 20.8 per cent; seniors (60+) grew 13.6 per cent, youth (under 25-30) lagged at 5-6 per cent, chasing equities/mutual funds.

CASA ratio slipped 40 bps to 37.9 per cent (PSBs overtook PVBs), current accounts rose on MSME capex. Term deposits rebalanced: 5-7 per cent bucket ballooned, 7-8 per cent shrank, Weighted Average Domestic Term Deposit Rate (WADTDR) eased 41 bps (Feb-Dec 2025), yet “sticky” amid competition – 65 per cent in 1-3 year tenures, individuals favoring Rs 1-15 lakh tickets. Non-individuals moderated, signaling corporate caution.

CD Ratio Escalation: A Ticking Liquidity Bomb

Since Sep 2022, CD ratio trends upward, peaking at 82.7 per cent - Western/Southern at 97.9 per cent/96.6 per cent, metro 91.3 per cent. Credit-led by PVBs/SFBs (18.9 per cent growth), deposits hit by alternatives (debt funds, small savings). Banks tap CDs/market borrowings; Apr 2026 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) revisions (digital deposit run-offs) loom unevenly - tech-savvy PVBs hit harder. Analysts predict “measured” lending to safeguard margins, already squeezed by asset-side transmission outpacing liabilities.

Gulf War Overlay: Oil Shock Amplification

Global rating giant Fitch Ratings’ March 2026 outlook meticulously details the Strait of Hormuz disruptions - chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil flows - triggering Brent crude spikes to $90+ per barrel amid US-Israel strikes on Iran, with a baseline 2026 average of $70 assuming temporary closure. An adverse $100 sustained scenario would shave 0.4 percentage points off world GDP after four quarters, hitting India harder at 0.5pp due to its acute energy import dependence. Analysts explicitly flag these “heightened Middle East tensions” as the preeminent external risk, warning that India’s 85 per cent crude oil import reliance will intensify banking liquidity strains and elevate funding costs across the system.

A prolonged conflict would dramatically hike working capital (WC) requirements for energy-intensive sectors — transport, aviation, logistics, chemicals, cement, and manufacturing — potentially boosting credit utilization by 20-30 per cent as firms scramble for short-term loans to cover surging input bills. Meanwhile, retail lending faces headwinds from curbed household spending, with inflation projected to climb to 4.5 per cent within RBI’s tolerance band and the rupee weakening toward 95/USD under import bill pressures, eroding real wages and pinching essentials like LPG and CNG fuels.

Banking sector nuances sharpen the picture:

Net interest margins (NIMs) remain range-bound as treasury mark-to-market gains mute amid hardening bond yields, while energy sectors drive acute credit spikes that strain already elevated 82.7 per cent CD ratios. Unsecured retail portfolios - high-yield personal loans dominating 11 per cent + buckets - carry elevated delinquency risks if families ration fuel and cut discretionary borrowing. PSBs’ heavy priority sector exposure in agriculture and MSMEs proves particularly vulnerable to rural fuel cost escalations, disrupting farm incomes and small business cash flows; corporates, meanwhile, grapple with input cost squeezes that could delay capex and elevate default probabilities.

On the brighter side, RBI’s neutral 5.25 per cent repo stance provides a steady anchor, complemented by comfortable system liquidity buffers to absorb initial shocks, while asset quality stays benign with low gross NPAs. If war tensions ease promptly and oil stabilizes at baseline levels, banking impacts would remain minimal - confined to transient WC upticks. However, if disruptions drag on, analysts foresee credit growth moderating to 10-11 per cent from 12.2 per cent, with NPAs rising 50-100 basis points in stressed portfolios, underscoring the need for proactive provisioning.

Forward Path: Nuanced Strategies for Resilience

Indian banks must adopt targeted, multi-pronged strategies to navigate the credit-deposit imbalance and Gulf war-induced oil shocks, drawing directly from insights on sticky deposit rates, regional divergences, and sector stresses.

PSBs, with their commanding 54.4 per cent credit market share and scale advantages, should intensify deposit mobilization campaigns targeting underserved rural and semi-urban areas - where credit growth hit 15.2 per cent and deposits 12.4 per cent - through branch networks and government scheme tie-ups like PMJDY.

PVBs, facing moderating CD ratios but superior 11.4 per cent deposit growth, can accelerate digital CASA acquisition via analytics-driven apps and seamless onboarding, aiming to reverse the 40 bps CASA ratio decline to 37.9 per cent and protect NIMs from funding cost pressures.

The RBI may strategically pause further repo rate cuts at 5.25 per cent to curb inflation pass through from $70-100 oil averages, while deploying open market operations or variable rate repos for targeted liquidity injections - critical as LCR norms tighten from April 2026 on digital deposits. Concurrently, the government should fast-track PLI schemes in renewables, ethanol blending (target 20 per cent), and domestic refining to enhance energy security, reducing 85 per cent import vulnerability and stabilizing input costs for MSME/corporate working capital loans.

Key metrics to monitor include PSBs’ sustained credit dominance (14.1 per cent growth) versus PVBs’ margin resilience amid unsecured retail risks; rural and MSME segments emerge as growth equalizers, with their high yields (11 per cent+ buckets) and penetration gains offsetting metro slowdowns (10.8 per cent credit).

Banks should also prioritize low-cost CASA and digital deposits to sustainably lower the 82.7 per cent CD ratio, while diversifying funding through green bonds and infrastructure debt funds to sidestep costlier CDs amid war-driven liquidity crunches.

Conclusion: Litmus Test Amid Oil Fires

India’s banks enter this uncharted Gulf War territory with robust PSB-led credit tailwinds — 12.2 per cent expansion fueled by retail and priority sectors — but face acute tests from gap-widening CD ratios, NIM squeezes, and oil vulnerabilities that could shave 0.5 percentage point off 7.5 per cent FY26 GDP.

Nuanced analyst findings — sticky deposit repricing (WADTDR down just 41 bps), retail lending shifts to 5-8 per cent buckets, and regional divergences (Central 13.5 per cent credit lead) - underscore the urgent need for agility in liquidity management and risk provisioning.

Vigilant execution of these strategies will determine if the Indian banking sector fortifies the country’s 7 per cent growth dreams or succumbs to amplified stresses from Hormuz disruptions and energy inflation. For economic analysts and policymakers tracking banking health, the pivotal watchpoint lies in rural/MSME traction as a potential growth equalizer versus PVBs’ cautious margin defense - where PSB scale meets private prudence will decide if India’s lenders weather the Gulf storm with resilience or buckle under compounded liquidity and oil stresses.

(The writer is with Cholleti BlackRobe Chambers, Hyderabad)

As India’s banking sector - public sector banks (PSBs) leading the charge - fuels growth, the US-Israel-Iran conflict’s oil spikes could amplify funding pressures, net interest margin (NIM) compression, and sector-specific stresses, testing the resilience of an economy targeting 7.5 per cent FY26 GDP.