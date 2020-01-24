Top
Indian economy well-poised to take off: Union Minister Piyush Goyal at World Economic Forum

Highlights

Goyal said that India has had to suffer the consequences of the uncertainties that the world economy has been through in the last couple of years.

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Indian economy is well-poised to take off and the government is committed to ensuring economic growth.

Speaking at the annual summit of World Economic Forum in Davos, he also said that India has had to suffer the consequences of the uncertainties that the world economy has been through in the last couple of years. He, however, noted that the slowdown has largely plateaued out.

"I believe the economy is well-poised to take off from here and the government is committed to ensuring that all of us work together to make that happen," Goyal said. He also noted that there is enthusiasm among investors regarding the prospects in India.

Goyal also said that the government would have discussions with the European Union and Britain regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTA). Regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said that it is an "unbalanced" trade agreement.

