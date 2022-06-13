Indian market will stabilize only when the US market stabilizes tells investment strategists

The near-term market trend is weak. The May US inflation print at 8.6% against the market expectation of 8.3% is likely to turn the Fed more hawkish with a series of 50 bp rate hikes taking the terminal rate by mid 2023 above 3.5%. Such a scenario would be negative for risky assets like equity, particularly in the context of declining global growth. The Indian market will stabilize only when the US market stabilises. Therefore, investors may wait and watch till clarity emerges on the market trend. One silver lining is the 7.1% increase in IIP which indicates that the Indian economy is doing well. Therefore, long-term investors can use the dips in the market to buy high quality economy-facing stocks like capital goods, banking, telecom and export segments,: said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.