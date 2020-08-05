Indian Railways revises its Freight Policy during Unlock 3.0

Indian Railways on Tuesday further revised its Freight Policy during Unlock 3.0 to promote economical activities and freight traffic. The new policy measures are expected to further boost the incentives for all freight customers to transport their goods through Railways.

Railways has already overtaken last year's figures for the corresponding period. So far in August 2020, it has loaded 8.64 MT freight as compared to 8.37 MT last year same period. It hopes to achieve great results despite many challenges during the COVID-19 situation with revised freight policy.

Measures adopted under the revised Freight Policy are

1) Alternate Goods shed Policy: Terminal Charge shall not be levied on traffic booked from alternate goods sheds, instead of identified busy goods shed.

2) Concession to lose/bulk Fly Ash: A concession of 40 per cent is given for loading in open wagons covered with Tarpaulin.

3) Free time relaxation for covered wagons: Zonal Railways are empowered to relax the free time up to double of normal free time and/or non-levy of demurrage/wharfage in case of covered stock during lean season i.e. up to October 30, 2020.

4) Permission to accept road weighbridge: Weighment to certain goods sheds of South Central Railway for loading of Granite. All documents and data to be captured in the system.

5) Concession on Terminal Access Charge: 50 per cent concession has been granted on container traffic handled at Group-III container rail terminals.

6) No Stabling Charge: No stabling charge will be levied on container traffic from May 18, 2020, to October 31, 2020.

7) Discount on Haulage Charge: A discount of 5 per cent on haulage charge per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) rates are given on loaded containers from August 4, 2020, to April 30, 2021.

8) Piecemeal traffic aggregation under Traditional Empty Flow Direction: Lower limit relaxed to 10 wagons under empty flow streams to target piecemeal traffic in covered wagons like (BCN and BCNHL).

9) Industrial Salt: Classification has been lowered from class 120 to class 100A and loading is allowed in bulk/ loose in open wagons, to re-capture and gain additional traffic.

10) Two-point loading in an automobile: Operational flexibility given to the automobile sector with two-point loading.