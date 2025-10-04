Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, secures finalist spot at SBI Life’s IdeationX 2.0

SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurers, announced the finalists of IdeationX 2.0. Team Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB) emerged victorious in the semi-finale round hosted at Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai, earning their place to compete in the coveted Grand Finale.

The semi-finale brought together 40 teams from a pool of 3,500+ entries across India’s leading B-schools, including institutes from Kolkata, Shillong, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kozhikode and Visakhapatnam. After a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, the top eight teams advanced to the Grand Finale of IdeationX 2.0.

Mehul Chugh, Ayush Choubey and Kishmish Saxena from ISB Hyderabad secured their spots in the final eight. Other participating institutes included IIM Vishakhapatnam, ISB Hyderabad, and GLIM Chennai.

The event was graced by senior leadership from SBI Life Insurance, including Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, and Mr. Rajiv Shrivastava, Zonal Director – South, who engaged and encouraged the students to put on their innovative hats.

Reflecting on the semi-finale, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, CSR and Corporate Communications, SBI Life Insurance, said, “The semi-finale of IdeationX 2.0 has been an inspiring showcase of young India’s potential to reimagine the future of insurance. The creativity and practicality demonstrated by the students reflect the transformative potential of our youth. At SBI Life, we believe in liberating individuals to pursue their aspirations while taking care of the needs of their loved ones and initiatives like IdeationX embody this philosophy. With insurance penetration in India still under 4%, there is a pressing need for innovative, scalable solutions that can drive the nation’s aspiration of ‘Insurance for All by 2047.’ The youthful energy, digital-first thinking, and commitment displayed here give us confidence that together, we can build a financially secure and resilient India.”

With participation from over 30,000+ students from the top 100 premier B-schools, SBI Life’s IdeationX 2.0 has become a dynamic platform for nurturing fresh perspectives and breakthrough ideas in insurance. As the initiative moves towards its Grand Finale, these young innovators bring with them the potential to reshape the way insurance is understood and experienced in the country.

The program underscores SBI Life’s long-standing commitment to empowering youth, fostering innovation, and supporting India’s journey towards a financially secure and resilient future by 2047.