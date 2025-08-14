Live
- 'Shikaras' in Bhopal Upper Lake soon: MP CM
- 25 Lakh Health Insurance: Who Should Consider It?
- Stoinis backs private investment in BBL, keeps focus firm on playing 2026 T20 WC
- VidsSave: The Ultimate Video Downloader for YouTube Videos Downloading
- CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Bihar
- Indian Stock Market Rises Ahead of Independence Day 2025 | Market Holidays in August
- Nurse found hanging in Bengal hospital room, family alleges murder
- Independence Day 2025: Celebrate the Tricolour in Style with These Fashion-Forward Picks
- India can help reshape semiconductor and rare earth supply map in Southeast Asia
- Ownly Launches in Bengaluru: Affordable Food Delivery with Zero Commission for Restaurants
Indian Stock Market Rises Ahead of Independence Day 2025 | Market Holidays in August
Highlights
The Indian stock market rebounded this week, with the Sensex crossing 80,000. Markets will remain closed on 15th August for Independence Day and 27th August for Ganesh Chaturthi.
This week, the Indian stock market showed a good rise. It had been falling for the past six weeks, but now people are buying more shares. The Sensex crossed 80,000, and the Nifty 50 is close to 24,700 points.
Independence Day is celebrated on 15th August in India. It is a national holiday that marks the country's freedom from British rule. On this day, the stock markets — BSE and NSE — will remain closed. There will be no trading.
The stock markets will also be closed on 27th August for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. So, in the month of August, there will be two stock market holidays — on 15th August and 27th August.
Next Story