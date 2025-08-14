Indian Stock Market Rises Ahead of Independence Day 2025 | Market Holidays in August

This week, the Indian stock market showed a good rise. It had been falling for the past six weeks, but now people are buying more shares. The Sensex crossed 80,000, and the Nifty 50 is close to 24,700 points.

Independence Day is celebrated on 15th August in India. It is a national holiday that marks the country's freedom from British rule. On this day, the stock markets — BSE and NSE — will remain closed. There will be no trading.

The stock markets will also be closed on 27th August for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. So, in the month of August, there will be two stock market holidays — on 15th August and 27th August.