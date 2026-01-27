India’s creative economy needs biz sense as much as talent: Supriya Suri

Hyderabad: At a time when India’s creative industries are expanding beyond cinema into design, technology, culture, and intellectual property, filmmaker and cultural entrepreneur Supriya Suri believes the sector is at a decisive crossroads. A film director, producer, and Founder of the Creative Economy Forum (CEF), Suri argues that creativity alone is no longer enough—sustainability in the creative sector now depends on a strong understanding of markets, policy, and entrepreneurship.

Trained in film direction in Paris under the prestigious Ajit Scholarship, Suri has spent over 16 years building platforms that bridge art, culture, and industry. Through her production company, Maison Su Entertainment, and her leadership roles in film education and criticism, she has consistently advocated for professionalising India’s creative ecosystem. Her nomination by the U.S. government for the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) further underscores her role as a cultural bridge between India and global creative markets.

Explaining the concept of the creative economy, Suri says it encompasses far more than filmmaking. “If you work in films, music, design, fashion, media, or entertainment—whether as an artist or entrepreneur—you are already driving the creative economy,” she notes. For young creators, she adds, the real challenge lies in turning creativity into a viable career. This requires monetising ideas, embracing entrepreneurship, and developing business awareness alongside artistic talent.

One of the most persistent dilemmas for filmmakers is balancing passion projects with commercial work. According to Suri, the solution lies in integrating creativity with business acumen rather than viewing them as opposing forces. “Understanding the market, distribution, and audience behaviour is as important as storytelling,” she says, adding that this knowledge enables artists to sustain themselves without compromising their creative voice.

Suri also makes a strong case for government investment in creative industries, urging citizens and taxpayers to recognise the sector’s broader impact. Beyond economic contribution, she says, the creative economy generates employment, strengthens local ecosystems, and shapes national identity and soft power. “It is how a nation tells its stories to the world,” she remarks, pointing to India’s vast cultural and historical wealth as an underutilised resource.

Opportunities within the creative sector, she believes, extend well beyond cinema. From handlooms and design to music, creative technology, artificial intelligence, and original IP creation, the possibilities are “truly endless.” India’s mythology, heritage, and traditional knowledge systems, she says, offer immense scope for building globally relevant cultural enterprises.

However, Suri identifies a serious disconnect between creative education and industry realities. Film schools, she argues, must integrate film business, markets, and industry dialogue into their curricula. Encouraging students to participate in festivals, markets, and industry platforms at an early stage is equally critical, as real learning happens through exposure and engagement.

For independent and regional storytellers who often feel marginalised, Suri stresses the importance of accessibility—particularly to distribution networks. She believes OTT platforms, broadcasters, and exhibitors can play a curatorial role in amplifying diverse voices, while stronger co-production frameworks and networking platforms can help creators reach national and global audiences.

Addressing common mistakes made by creative entrepreneurs, Suri cautions against expecting instant monetisation. “The creative sector is a long-term journey,” she says, reiterating that creativity and business must move in tandem.

Engaging with policy and institutions, she adds, does not dilute artistic freedom but strengthens it by allowing creators to influence systemic change.

Looking ahead, Suri believes Indian creators must stay rooted in local culture while meeting international quality standards. Skill development, IP awareness, and ownership will define success over the next five years. Her upcoming initiative, Creative Economy South, developed in collaboration with HMTV and the Vizag Convention Center, aims to spotlight creative entrepreneurs and cultural enterprises from South India while building a unified national creative voice.

For young creators aspiring to make a lasting impact, Suri offers a simple but powerful message: remain true to your vision, understand the market, and treat creativity and business as equal partners. In a rapidly evolving creative landscape, she believes, this balance will determine not just visibility, but longevity.